Pick the right pour

When your hair seems lacklustre, dry and scaly, it is time to give yourself a brisk champi to work in the goodness of hair oils and to get that blood circulation going in the follicles. Wondering which oil is the best-suited for your needs? Cue into this oil choice guide.
Coconut oil
Longing for long, glossy locks, especially if you have dry, frizz-prone tresses? Pick up coconut oil. “It is a superb scalp hydrator,” says Dr Pallavi Sule, Dermatologist and Aesthetic Physician. “Rich in anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties, it reduces protein loss from the hair. The fatty acid present in coconut oil – lauric acid - penetrates the hair forming a protective film. Thus, coconut oil can be used for all hair conditions - dry hair, frizzy hair - to condition and protect normal hair. It has heat-protecting properties, and also prevents UV damage.”
Argan oil
Works as a super anti-frizz agent in hair sprays and styling products to gift you glossy locks. “Rich in anti-oxidants, vitamins A, C and E, also linolenic acid, it is an excellent hair nourishing agent and conditioner. If you have dandruff, or a dry itchy scalp, go for argan oil. It also reduces inflammation. Apply in a nourishing hair mask as well, on wet hair for 20 minutes, to protectively shield the hair. It seals the split ends of the hair, reducing the chance of hair breakage,” says Dr Sule.
Castor oil
Use this viscous oil sparingly as working it off the scalp requires a couple of washes. This nutrient-packed pour reduces hair fall. If you have a thinning mane, pick up the potion. “Castor oil is extracted from seeds of Ricinus Communis plant. The active toxin is Ricin which is destroyed once the oil is heated. Castor oil is also rich in monosaturated acids, which are great humectants. This property of castor oil helps lock and seal the moisture in the hair, preventing dryness,” explains Dr Sule. “Its application stimulates the microcirculation of blood on the scalp hence providing more oxygen and nutrients to the hair bulb. This helps in stimulating hair growth.”
Tea tree oil
Tea tree oil brings with it anti-inflammatory properties. “It is best used if you have dandruff or follicular infections. Tea tree oil also helps kill hair lice, a recurrent problem for many people during the monsoon. Its active ingredient is well-known for its antibacterial and antifungal properties,” says Dr Sule.