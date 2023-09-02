Pick the right pour

Use this viscous oil sparingly as working it off the scalp requires a couple of washes. This nutrient-packed pour reduces hair fall. If you have a thinning mane, pick up the potion. “Castor oil is extracted from seeds of Ricinus Communis plant. The active toxin is Ricin which is destroyed once the oil is heated. Castor oil is also rich in monosaturated acids, which are great humectants. This property of castor oil helps lock and seal the moisture in the hair, preventing dryness,” explains Dr Sule. “Its application stimulates the microcirculation of blood on the scalp hence providing more oxygen and nutrients to the hair bulb. This helps in stimulating hair growth.”