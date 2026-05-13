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PM Modi asks people to cut down on cooking oil, can Indian kitchens find alternatives?

In his monthly virtual address ‘Mann Ki Baat’, he urged people to reduce consumption of cooking oil by 10 percent, saying these small steps can protect them against lifestyle diseases.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 09:22 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 09:22 IST
Narendra ModiPM ModiWest AsiaPalm OilimportMann ki BaatgroundnutConflictmustard oilcooking oilSunflower oilvegetable oilimport priceimported

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