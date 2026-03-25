<p>Ram Navami is the auspicious day when devotees mark the birth of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/rama-as-maryada-purusha-2858544">Lord Rama</a>, who was born on the Navami Tithi during the Shukla Paksha of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/lifestyle/food-and-drink/it-s-bittersweet-3467083">Chaitra month. </a>This year, the occasion occurs in March. </p><p>As per<a href="https://www.drikpanchang.com/dashavatara/rama-navami/rama-navami-date-time.html"> </a><em><a href="https://www.drikpanchang.com/dashavatara/rama-navami/rama-navami-date-time.html">Drik Panchang</a></em><a href="https://www.drikpanchang.com/dashavatara/rama-navami/rama-navami-date-time.html">,</a> Rama Navami 2026 falls on Thursday, March 26. The auspicious Madhyahna Muhurat, when the Lord appeared, is at 12:25 PM. However, the Navami Tithi begins at 11:48 AM on this day and concludes at 10:06 AM on March 27.</p><p>Notably, since the Tithi starts after sunrise, followers of the Vaishnava tradition are believed to observe Rama Navami on Friday, March 27. This date is also followed by organisations like the<a href="https://www.iskconbangalore.org/sri-rama-navami/"> International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).</a></p><p>Rama Navami is widely described as not just a festival but “a cosmic event that celebrates the triumph of Dharma (righteousness) over Adharma (chaos).” </p><p>It is viewed as one of the most important festivals in the Hindu calendar, reflecting deep faith, cultural traditions, and the enduring message of righteousness.</p>.TTD repairs finger of Lord Rama idol believed to be 1,000 years old.<p>Devotees mark the day with fasting, temple visits, bhajans, and readings of sacred scriptures. Along with prayers to Lord Rama, the occasion also honours the devotion of Hanuman. Many devotees engage in reciting the Ramayana and offering prayers to Rama, Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman.</p><p>Lord Rama's birthplace, Ayodhya, hosts grand festivities that attract devotees in large numbers. There are religious and cultural events held in local temples across India. Celebrations are also witnessed in India's neighbourhood and areas with Hindu believers living abroad. </p><p>To those curious, Sita Navami, which commemorates the birth of Goddess Sita, revered consort of Lord Rama will be celebrated on Saturday, April 25, 2026.</p>