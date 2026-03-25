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Rama Navami 2026: March 26 or 27?When to celebrate Ram Lalla's birth? Know date, muhurat and more

Devotees mark the day with fasting, temple visits, bhajans, and readings of sacred scriptures.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 05:24 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 05:24 IST
India NewslifestyleFestivalAyodhyaspiritualityTrendingLord RamRamaHindu festival

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