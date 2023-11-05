Dating? Nah, it's dumpster diving!

These might be the exaggerated claims of the exasperated, but clearly, there is truth somewhere in it. The dating landscape has changed fundamentally with the introduction of dating apps, which behave like sly but invisible thorns, pricking at you, urging you, sweet-talking you and shaming you without shaming you. Combine this with the quirks and woke concerns of millennials and zoomers, and fast-changing relationships in a faster digital world, and it is no surprise that many are feeling overwhelmed with the demands that they have to meet and the unwritten rules they have to understand — on the go.