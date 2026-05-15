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Death of swiping culture? Bumble drop hints on major app reset, AI to play cupid

In a cryptic post, it said on Instagram, “Dear Swiping, it’s over,” and subtly slid in an intention to ‘move’ things on the application.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 15:58 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 15:58 IST
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