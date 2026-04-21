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'Easy to be with' partners are not flexible, they are self silencing, say experts

For being an easy partner in a romantic or platonic relationship, one has to constantly place other people’s needs before their own. This has a cost, experts warned.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 08:55 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 08:55 IST
mental healthmental health issuesPsychologyRelationshipslove

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