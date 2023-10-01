Myths, misconceptions about men’s sexuality

The ‘effects’ of testosterone continue to be based more on popular opinion than on scientific evidence. In Cordelia Fine’s razor-sharp Testosterone Rex (2017) she argues that the whole testosterone fable was invalidated a long time ago. Or, in the words of Amsterdam professor of sexology Ellen Laan: ‘There is not one piece of evidence proving that men who conduct non-consensual sexual behaviour have more testosterone than those who do not.’ The cynical reality is that wherever people hold on to the fabled force majeure of testosterone, there are men interpreting this view as a license to do whatever they want. As a result, potential victims are constantly in danger — not only in society but also at home. According to World Health Organisation estimates, one in three women experience some form of physical or sexual violence on the part of her own partner, and 38 per cent of the murders of women are committed by male partners. Reports of such cases are constantly in the news and yet barely scratch the surface in terms of the number of actual occurrences. Recent statistics of women’s lack of physical security confront the world with the shocking consequences of fake testosterone logic in societies where men are not brought up to practice self-control from an early age.