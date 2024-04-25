Would you be happy as a long-term single? The answer may depend on your attachment style

Looking at our results more closely, we found four distinct subgroups of singles:

-Secure singles are relatively comfortable with intimacy and closeness in relationships (22 per cent)

-anxious singles question whether they are loved by others and worry about being rejected (37 per cent)

-Avoidant singles are uncomfortable getting close to others and prioritise their independence (23 per cent of younger singles and 11per cent of older long-term singles)

-Fearful singles have heightened anxiety about abandonment, but are simultaneously uncomfortable with intimacy and closeness (16 per cent of younger singles and 28 per cent of older long-term singles).