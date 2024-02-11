Swipe right or soulmate?

Garima is one among many Indians these days who are open about exploring their sexual and gender identities beyond black-and-white binaries. Ashima Nair* found queer love after a heterosexual marriage. She lives with her partner, who also left her marriage to be together. It may sound like the perfect love story or ending, but Ashima says beyond the queer identities, their relationships are traversing the same paths as cis-het ones. “We had no idea what it meant to come together, and then, the kind of price we’d had to pay,” she says. “So we came together just like that, that we’ll make it together against all the odds.” But Ashima realised that the odds were no different from any other relationship. Today, she says, after four years of being in this relationship, it’s important for couples to always ask these questions: Are our values aligned? And what does it mean to navigate these differences in values?