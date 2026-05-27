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Homelifestylerelationships

When caring for plants becomes a mask: The disturbing questions raised by Twisha Sharma case

It has been found that many people find it easier to show affection towards plants, pets and even strangers than openly becoming expressive to their own loved ones.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 07:11 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 07:11 IST
CBISupreme Court of IndiaSupreme CourtBhopalSuicideDeathdowryBridedomestic abusedaughter-in-lawAccusedCaseHusbandsuspectedsuicide case hikemother-in-law

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