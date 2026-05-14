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Why do people 'future fake' in early stages of connection?

Future faking is a tactic used by people to make others believe they are planning a future with them so that they can outsource something from them in the present.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 14:51 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 14:51 IST
PsychologyTrendingRelationshippersonalitypsychologistpersonality disorderTherapistsControlRelationship issues

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