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Why do some Indian children rank poorly in self esteem? Expert weighs in the gap

There is a documented correlation between low self esteem and increased risk for mood disorders, addictions and academic stress among younger adults.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 15:22 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 15:22 IST
depressionparentingpsychological issueadolescentsParenting tipsactive parentingconfidencedrug abuse in adolescentsanxiety in kidsloneliness in adolescentsaddiction among youthself awareness

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