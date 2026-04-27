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Why do some people make others lose hold on reality? Experts on ills of gaslighting

The perpetrator could be a friend, partner, loved one, colleague or even public figures like actors or politicians.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 15:21 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 15:21 IST
mental health issuesTrendingpsychological issuemental disorderpsychologistdomestic abuseMarital abuseemotional abusePsychiatric symptomspsychosocial interventionManipulationMental harassment

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