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Why more B'lureans are looking outside marriage

Relationship experts cite emotional gaps, work stress and migration as key drivers reshaping how urban couples navigate marriage.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 22:28 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 22:28 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsMetrolifeextramarital affair

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