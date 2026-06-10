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Safety an afterthought on shoots: Models

In Western countries, on-set safety is not a “courtesy extended by the production”. It is regulated and enforced by authorities, and everyone takes it seriously. In India, we are still catching up, he says.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 02:03 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 02:03 IST
PhotoshootfashionMetrolifemodels

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