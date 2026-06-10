Safety an afterthought on shoots: Models

<p>The death of a model while scouting for a shoot location in Kerala has highlighted the unsafe conditions models and crew work under while shooting campaigns or advertisements. </p>.<p>Irene Augustin was just 21 when a photographer demanded she scale a slippery rock to get the perfect shot for a bridal fashion campaign. “I was dressed in a lehenga that weighed 10 kg. I tried taking off my shoes to climb the rock, but the photographer insisted I climb in heels and accused me of being unprofessional. I asked him to show me how it’s done. That angered him further, and he shut down the shoot for the day. Later, I ordered a plate of French fries to my hotel room and wept uncontrollably behind closed doors,” shares the Bengalurean who has worked with numerous Indian and global brands over the years.</p>.<p>She recalls that none of the crew had her back, though it was clear the photographer was in the wrong. “It is hard to speak up on set because you will be ‘cancelled’ or labelled ‘difficult’,” notes the model, who moved to Paris five years ago. </p>.In a first, transgender woman wins model of the year at annual Fashion Awards 2024 in London.<p>Freezing temperatures</p>.<p>36-year-old Mitali Rannorey, who has been working as a model for 15 years, remembers shooting in freezing temperatures in the Mediterranean, clad in nothing but swimwear, with “sea urchins in close proximity”. She notes that the onus is on the model to speak up if he or she is uncomfortable in any situation. </p>.<p>“Production teams usually send someone ahead to do a recce and assess the terrain and map out what is expected of the model. This helps them identify potential hazards beforehand,” she explains, adding that she hopes going forward, production teams will give more priority to safety and take accidents more seriously.</p>.<p class="bodytext">While fashion stylist Aryan Gaurav Naidu has never faced any danger in his career, he is aware that safety is not always a priority. “For any shoot involving a tricky location, I always make it a point to ask for a clear breakdown of the safety measures in place before we proceed. It is a habit I have made my own, regardless of how big or small the production is,” he shares. </p>.<p class="bodytext">In Western countries, on-set safety is not a “courtesy extended by the production”. It is regulated and enforced by authorities, and everyone takes it seriously. In India, we are still catching up, he says. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Ambarish Sonari, who has been working as a stylist for 12 years, notes that in India, “safety briefings are rare. Emergency protocols are almost unheard of. We just get on with it, and hope the day goes smoothly.” With global brands, “safety is built into the production from the start. There are designated personnel, clear protocols, and an understanding that the shoot does not come before the people on it. Here, the priority is almost always the output, the timeline, the creative, the client”. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Insist on a license</p>.<p class="bodytext">Aryan believes that ensuring all production houses are licensed will make a huge difference. “Second, before any shoot is locked in, formal clearance should be obtained from the relevant location authorities. This cannot be optional. And thirdly, models, whether represented by an agency or working independently, must be fully informed about the location and any risks involved before they step on set,” he states. He adds that should anything go wrong, the client and the production house should be held responsible. “They should face heavy penalties, and their registrations should be blacklisted. Until there are real consequences, nothing will change,” he offers.</p>.<p class="bodytext">However, fashion and model consultant Prasad Bidapa points out that a majority of shoots are carried out smoothly. “One tragic incident should certainly prompt reflection and fact-finding, but it should not lead to broad conclusions before all circumstances are fully understood. Based on the information currently available, I would be cautious about using this unfortunate incident to indict an entire industry,” he states.</p>.<p class="bodytext">WHAT HAPPENED<br />On May 28, Divyanshu Joshi, a 26-year-old model, drowned in an abandoned quarry filled with water in Ernakulam, Kerala, while scouting for a location for a campaign shoot for Kartik Research, the brand he worked for. Since the death, the brand has faced major public backlash. They later postponed their show at the Paris Fashion Week, scheduled for later this month.</p>