<p>Shark Tank fame Namita Thapar found herself in midst of a social media outrage against her video listing the health benefits of <em>namaaz</em>, a prayer in Islam performed five times a day.</p><p>Namita Thapar, the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals and an angel investor stirred an online controversy with a video she posted in March 2026. In her video, she recounted a feast with her friends on Eid and how she got introduced to the health benefits of <em>namaaz</em>.</p><p>The video invited <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/tcs-nashik-case-no-interim-relief-till-april-27-to-accused-nida-khan-3974372">mixed responses</a> on her social media handle where some went ahead to troll her and her family.</p><p>After getting hit with derogatory abuses and slurs for about three weeks, Thapar reverted back through another emotionally charged video, saying the trolls even dragged her mother into it.</p>.TCS Nashik case: No interim relief till April 27 to accused Nida Khan.<p><strong>What did she say in the video?</strong></p><p>In the video posted on March 25, Thapar spoke about the health benefits of <em>namaaz</em> after getting to know about them from her friends.</p><p>“It’s a full body exercise, so good for flexibility, increasing blood circulation and great for your joints and knees. Also, it is so good for mental health because there is repetition, there is focus and it is almost like meditation,” said Thapar.</p><p>She also drew a slight similarity between ‘<em>tashahhud</em>’ and <em>vajraasana</em>, former being a prayer position in Islam and latter a kneeling yoga posture known for its ability to aid digestion.</p><p>For those who do it five times a day, it can be a fine reset and a break from chaos, she added.</p><p><strong>Response to the video</strong></p><p>Some backed up the influencer with praises, others took a moment to troll her religious identity.</p><p>Some users on Instagram acknowledged her insight to find a link between health and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/nashik-tcs-case-employee-accused-of-religious-harassment-seeks-anticipatory-bail-cites-pregnancy-3972623">religious </a>practices.</p><p>“In a time where negativity spreads faster than truth, it’s refreshing to see someone with real influence choosing to highlight the value of prayer, reflection and inner discipline,” said a user.</p><p>Some appreciated her for making health content which goes beyond cultural bias and promotes well being for all.</p><p>“I hope you don’t let the noise mute you. You have been representing Hinduism and India beautifully and also giving space to religious practices of another faith shows you are genuinely interested in promoting good community health,” said another user.</p><p>On the flipside, some users called out the video as a calculated propaganda.</p><p>“Do you know about Surya namaskar?” asked one user, inviting around 8000 responses to the open ended comment.</p><p>While some banked on humour and sarcasm in trolling her post, others listed the Hindu mantras she could talk about in her upcoming videos.</p><p>“One day she will say that <em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/tcs-nashik-case-rapes-take-place-because-women-do-not-wear-burqas-victim-gives-harrowing-details-3974302">burkha</a></em> is for skin protection from UV rays,” said a user.</p><p>Others questioned her religious identity and asked if she was converting to Islam.</p><p><strong>Another day, another video</strong></p><p>After being trolled for nearly three weeks, Thapar broke the silence around the controversy in another video posted on April 20.</p><p>She claimed as a healthcare professional, she has posted on health benefits of various Hindu <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/tcs-nashik-case-hunt-on-for-absconding-female-accused-husband-questioned-3971623">religious practices</a>, including Surya namaskar and other yoga positions and received no objection for doing so.</p><p>“I have always been taught that ‘R’ in religion stands for respect. Is this how we are supposed to show respect to any religion, or to women?”</p><p>She questioned the duality of feeling sad about the women reservation bill not getting through but also not speaking up for women who are mistreated in the society.</p><p>Calling herself a proud Hindu, she warned the trolls against <em>Karma </em>which would get back at them, saying God is watching their actions.</p><p>The influencer frequently posts on her Instagram handle, educating on various health practices, incorporating diet, power of yoga, traditional ayurvedic practices and medical advancements.</p>