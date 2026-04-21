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Shark Tank's Namita Thapar in focus: Everything to know about 'namaaz' benefits controversy

In the video posted on March 25, Thapar spoke about the health benefits of 'namaaz' after getting to know about them from her friends.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 11:51 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 11:51 IST
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