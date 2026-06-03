Should you treat your face with ice or steam? Science says both have a purpose

<p>With more people adapting to minimalistic skincare, there is a falling back on natural healing elements — something as basic as water.</p><p>While engaging in a skincare based on water therapy, some are confused as to treat their face with steam or should one be using ice packs. </p><p>As per skin experts, both serve their purpose in unique ways and sometimes can be combined to enhance face health.</p><p>The use of each also greatly depends on the requirements of the skin under consideration.</p>.Skin minimalism: Women ditch complex skincare routines .<p><strong>Cold therapy for puffiness</strong></p><p>Sometimes, poor cardiovascular or lymphatic health can cause the body parts to retain fluid. When it happens to one’s face, it shows up as puffiness.</p><p>As per <em><a href="https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/puffy-face-in-the-morning#causes">Medical News Today</a>, </em>there are many reasons for which one can get up with a puffy face in the morning — it could be sleep as lying down can cause fluid retention which should get better soon after getting up.</p><p>Other <a href="https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/puffy-face-in-the-morning#causes">reasons </a>could be having sodium-rich food which promotes fluid retention, menstrual cycle, sinus infection, certain allergies, thyroid disorders or due to temporary dehydration caused by alcohol.</p><p>In this case, an ice cold therapy can be beneficial for the skin and can cut down the redness. </p><p>Rubbing ice cubes on a face or submerging one’s face in a bowl of ice cold water can reduce the inflammation caused by water retention. It does it by constricting the blood vessels, reducing swelling and boosting collagen production which can make the skin look tighter and less inflamed.</p><p>As per <a href="https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1748681523001912">experts</a>, it tends to flush out stagnant fluids from the lymphatic system.</p><p>Using ice therapy under one’s eyes can drain the fluid buildup, drain toxins and tighten the skin around it, said an expert speaking to <em><a href="https://health.clevelandclinic.org/facial-icing">Cleveland Clinic</a>.</em></p><p>As per studies, cold exposure can reduce the permeability of the endothelial cells and stop fluids from spilling out in the nearby tissues.</p><p><strong>Steam for face</strong></p><p>Exposing skin to high temperature can increase the blood flow into the facial vessels, making it look more vibrant, said <em><a href="https://www.healthline.com/health/benefits-of-steaming-face#benefits">Healthline</a></em>.</p><p>The heat can also open up skin pores, allowing the dead skin cells and harmful bacteria trapped in these pores to get released and flush them out. </p><p>Also, the high temperature can dilate the blood vessels, making the face look more relaxed than usual.</p><p>If one is using nourishing oils, it can also help in hydrating the skin.</p><p><strong>Conclusion</strong></p><p>As per experts, both forms of water therapy can benefit skin health and one can use them independently to suit specific needs.</p>