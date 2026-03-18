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Snowplow parenting style can make kids fearful of life, say mental health experts

Snowplow parenting involves parents attempting to clear all challenges from the life of their children so they never experience distress, pain or discomfort.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 15:20 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 15:20 IST
lifestylechildrenmental healthParenting tipsactive parenting

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