<p>When parents take on the role of removing all obstacles from the path of their children, this can make them learn helplessness from developmental years. </p><p>This parenting style can prevent kids from learning important skills and exercise independence in life, mental health experts explain.</p><p>Some parents raise children with control, some might get overly involved in their day to day life and others remain disengaged. </p><p>Parenting styles have a lot to do with how parents were raised by their caregivers. There is good and bad associated with each parenting style, with no one way of growing children.</p><p><strong>Snowplow parenting</strong></p><p>Snowplow parenting involves parents attempting to clear all challenges from the life of their children so they never experience distress, pain or discomfort, a health media outlet reports. </p><p>This parenting style runs the risk of disrupting a child’s ability to develop real-life skills to solve a problem.</p>.Why can’t kids stop? Child anxiety in the age of digital overload.<p>Just as the name suggests, this parenting is like ploughing away the snow and clearing the path to walk. Snowplow parents often do the same, though the intention is to protect the child from any anticipated harm. In shielding children from failures or frustrations, these parents rob them off experiences that are needed for personality development. </p><p>As per psychologists, this causes a disintegration between the child’s mind and the sense of self. Such children grow up to become adults with increased fear around failures, poor self esteem, a decreased tendency to take risks in life and have a difficulty regulating their emotions.</p><p>Sometimes the parents project so much fear onto the child, the children might start perceiving the world as a dangerous place to be in and stop trying out new things or experiences.</p><p>The tendency to overprotect the child can also come from parents who faced challenging circumstances in their childhood and want to spare their children from similar difficulties.</p><p>In some cases, the parent might desire their child to excel in academics or curricular activities, and start to do things for them to ensure they don’t fall behind.</p><p>In all these cases, children grown up under this kind of parenting feel they have to be as efficient as their parents and this might put pressure on them to grow up faster or take age-inappropriate responsibilities.</p><p><strong>How to not be a snowplow parent</strong></p><p>Every parent is doing the best they can do. However, growing mental science is offering insights on how this process can be made healthier. </p><p>Following are the few things one can do as a parent:</p><p>- Stop doing everything for the child.</p><p>- Let your child make mistakes.</p><p>- Allow the child to take up challenging tasks.</p><p>- Stop shielding the child from harmful consequences.</p><p>- Allow them to be imperfect in things they do at school or at home.</p>