Stepping into other worlds: The rise of ‘Reality Shifting’ among young adults

<p>Bengaluru: A growing number of Gen Z internet users say they can shift their consciousness into alternate realities, including fictional worlds such as Hogwarts, the Marvel multiverse, and a version of oneself that had never experienced grief.</p>.<p>The phenomenon, called 'Reality Shifting', has moved from obscure online forums to a widely discussed practice among young adults.</p>.<p>Reality Shifting refers to the practice of mentally moving beyond one's present consciousness into an alternate reality. People involved in the practice, known as shifters, attempt to move from their current reality to a desired one through specific techniques.</p>.<p>Recently, Shweta Sunil, PhD scholar (Junior Consultant), Nimhans; Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma and Dr Nitin Anand from the Department of Clinical Psychology, SHUT Clinic, Nimhans, studied the practice.</p>.<p>Published in the 'Imagination, Cognition and Personality' journal, the study found people use Reality Shifting to process grief, seek new experiences, engage with fictional characters or cope with gender dysphoria. However, it also highlighted that the practice carries serious risks like "shifting burnout" and the use of dangerous physical methods, such as intermittent hypoxia, to induce altered states.</p>.<p>In the first stage, researchers held a focus group with six social media users who engaged with Reality Shifting content and 10 who did not. The second phase was a three-month survey involving 59 participants.</p>.<p>Unlike casual daydreaming, Reality Shifting is a systematic, ritualised process.</p>.<p>"Practitioners often start by scripting, writing out excruciatingly detailed plots of their alternate lives, including their relationships, their appearance, and even specific rules for the other world. The transition typically involves meditative techniques, such as lying down in the star position, controlled breathing, combined with subliminal audio tracks and guided imagery. The goal is to reach a state of altered consciousness where the practitioner feels they have successfully shifted," Shweta told <span class="italic">DH</span>.</p>.<p>She pointed out that the 'shift' was often short-lived. "People said they 'mini-shifted', meaning they felt certain physiological symptoms or changes in their body or mind."</p>.<p>Several of them will have some altered sensory experiences like tingling, twitching and hearing faint voices. This is 'mini shifting' since the person did not totally shift to the reality, but they had these experiences.</p>.<p>One striking finding was that shifters did not report higher levels of psychological distress than the general population.</p>.<p>While many dismiss Reality Shifting as escapism for the "broken", the study points instead to a drive for novelty seeking.</p>.<p>"They are not the bungee-jumping types," Shweta added. "Instead, they seek intense, novel stimulation within the safety of their own minds."</p>.<p>For some, the study found Reality Shifting acts as a tool for self-discovery.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">'Desired Reality'</p>.<p>One participant, a transperson, used it to experience life in an affirmed gender within a 'Desired Reality', gaining confidence to begin transition in real life.</p>.<p>But the practice is not without risks, the study found.</p>.<p>Shifting is often "painstakingly effortful", requiring weeks of meditation, with many facing burnout.</p>.<p>Some practitioners also resort to dangerous methods.</p>.<p>"One of the participants, who also mentors others, used intermittent hypoxia, basically holding breath to the point of suffocation, to induce an altered state. He said that his mentees informed him of having suicidal thoughts because of the practice, but he considered it a step for better results," the researcher highlighted.</p>