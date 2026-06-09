‘Technostress’: Why many older people feel shut out by digital world

<p>Auckland: From personal health portals to AI assistants that draft emails, the digital age has simplified endless everyday tasks.</p>.<p>But for many older New Zealanders, the rapid march of technology has helped build a wall rather than open doors. Navigating online forms, changing apps, disappearing face-to-face services and the constant threat of scams can be daunting.</p>.<p>There is a term for this unease: technostress. Once used to describe the anxiety and frustration felt by workers, it has more recently been applied to older populations struggling in our digital-by-default world.</p>.<p>While <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/elderly">older people</a>’s overall digital engagement has grown over the years, about half of over 50s feel they are being left behind by modern technology.</p>.Cognition, nutrition, movement strongest predictors of survival among older adults in India: Study.<p>Amid a planned public sector shake-up that would further digitise services, more than 40 per cent of people older than 60 face barriers for accessing online government information.</p>.<p>More than ever, digital inclusion has become a necessity for older people to access essential services and maintain social connections. Without it, there are serious implications for their psychological, social, cognitive, physical and financial wellbeing.</p>.<p>Our newly published research, based on interviews with 23 people aged over 65, reveals a complex relationship with technology: one that can support independence, but also create new sources of stress and exclusion.</p>.<p>A double-edged sword The experiences of those we interviewed varied widely. Some used technology very little – perhaps just for texts or phone calls – while others relied upon it heavily for daily chores and work. One study participant spoke enthusiastically about using an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ai">AI</a> assistant to support her creative writing.</p>.<p>But regardless of how tech-savvy they were, all felt that keeping up with digital change was a never-ending but necessary challenge. This was especially apparent for those who used tech during their working years but found fewer resources available to upskill in retirement.</p>.<p>Another common theme was feeling targeted by scammers due to their age. For people living on a single income or pension, the financial risk of falling victim to a scam could be devastating and put them off going online.</p>.<p>Broadly, we found technology to be a double-edged sword for older people. For those who felt digitally included, it helped strengthen relationships through sharing photos and videos with family overseas and provided useful access to health information.</p>.Why fashion suddenly loves older women.<p>For those who felt shut out, technology became a source of distress, frustration and feelings of incompetence. They described struggling with online pension applications or having to relearn familiar software after unexpected updates completely changed the interface.</p>.<p>Some felt the accessibility features built into everyday digital devices were inadequate for their physical needs, causing them to abandon tasks because of eye strain or frustration.</p>.<p>Others felt digital technologies were not culturally responsive, reflecting a predominantly Western worldview. Common errors, such as the mispronunciation of te reo Māori names, could deepen feelings of exclusion and cultural invalidation.</p>.<p><strong>Ageism and equity</strong> </p><p>Nearly all participants felt digital technologies were not designed with older people in mind, believing they were not viewed as a priority market by mainstream technology companies.</p>.<p>Yet many still blamed themselves for struggling to keep up. Some also described dismissive or impatient responses when seeking help, reinforcing feelings of frustration and inadequacy.</p>.<p>This may suggest a problem of digital ageism: the assumption that older people use <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/technology">technology</a> less because they are unable or unwilling to engage with it.</p>.<p>In reality, meaningful digital participation depends on much more than willingness. It requires people to have the motivation, skills, confidence, access, trust and support needed to engage safely and effectively.</p>.<p>In this context, the challenge is not about age but equity. Fortunately, many organisations and individuals across Aotearoa New Zealand are working diligently on this issue, from advocacy groups to library-based digital skills programmes.</p>.Older women are choosing to be with younger men: Here's why.<p>Some local companies have introduced equity products, such as age-friendly digital tablets and lower-cost mobile plans for pensioners. These efforts are essential, but more is needed.</p>.<p>More recent interviews with people working in the field suggest a need to dispel the myth that digital exclusion will disappear as older people increasingly become “digital natives”.</p>.<p>Instead, digital inclusion should be viewed as a fundamental right rather than a luxury in the hands of for-profit companies. This will require targeted policy, increased collaboration across sectors, and active involvement of older people as equal partners in digital design, testing and decision-making.</p>.<p>New Zealanders cannot benefit from even the most well-intended developments, such as telehealth services, if even one aspect of digital inclusion is lacking.</p>.<p>Without deliberate action, the shift to digital services risks widening the very inequities it is intended to reduce.</p>