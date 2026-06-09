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Homelifestyle

‘Technostress’: Why many older people feel shut out by digital world

The research revealed a complex relationship with technology: one that can support independence, but also create new sources of stress and exclusion.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 07:40 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 07:40 IST
lifestyleTechnologyAIElderlydigital divide

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