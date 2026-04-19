The deadly triad of diseases: Why cancer, heart attacks and diabetes are skewing younger
Cancer, heart attacks and diabetes are now significantly affecting the younger population, especially those in their late 20s to early 40s. Obesity, self-destructive lifestyle and delayed diagnosis are all to be blamed. Doctors tell you why what were once considered the diseases of the elderly have got the younger people under their radar.
Most cancer screening guidelines were established when early-onset cancers were rare. Tools like mammography have lower sensitivity in women under 40. There is a need to optimise screening for younger populations, especially for those with a strong family history.
Dr Nidhi Tandon, Senior Consultant Medical Oncologist, Narayana Health City, Bengaluru
Credit: iStock
Credit: iStock
Weight gain, especially around the abdomen, is strongly linked to insulin resistance. Even a small increase in weight can disturb metabolism. Lack of physical activity makes it worse because muscles are not using glucose effectively. Sitting for long hours, no exercise, and poor fitness all add up. You don’t have to be obese even slightly overweight with low muscle can increase risk. Movement is medicine here.
Dr Rajiv Kovil, Head of Diabetology and weight loss expert, Zandra Healthcare