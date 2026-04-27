The dog story: Why do strays go on a biting rampage?
While dog attacks is a lengthy debate, experts believe that, apart from rabies, the biting incidences have more to do with human behaviour than it just being a 'dog problem'. From human-instilled aggression to repeated abuse, there's much more to a dog's story.
Most dogbites are triggered by fear, pain, protection or provocation.
Savitha Nagabhushan, managing trustee, People for Animals and Reaching Out to Animals
Credit: iStock Photo
The key is to respect a dog's space. Don't just go around greeting and petting dogs. Dogs have personality. You can't just go up to a dog and say, 'I am a dog person, I love indies, I'm gonna pet you.' Maybe that is a dog who just wants to be left alone. Never touch any dog, pet or street dog without permission. And don't even tower over a dog and pat his head.
Arathi Sen, a Bengaluru-based dog behaviourist, Co-founder and Chief Knowledge Officer, Sniff
Credit: iStock
Credit: iStock
Wash the wound with running water thoroughly for about two to three minutes. Then use a detergent soap to rinse the site of bite. Next, apply alcohol or surgical spirit on the wound. After that, you have to go to a nearby doctor and, get post-bite anti-rabies shots and immunoglobulins, if needed.
Kiran Kundargi, consultant veterinarian, Shree Pet Hospital, Vijayanagar, Mysuru