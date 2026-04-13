Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homelifestyle

The ills of playing doctor: Why self-diagnosis can cost you health?

Putting two and two together when one has any mild symptom seems like a reasonable approach to many. But the ills of self-diagnosis will make you think twice before you ask ChatGPT to play a doctor.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 09:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: iStock</p></div>

Credit: iStock

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: iStock</p></div>

Credit: iStock

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: iStock</p></div>

Credit: iStock

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 April 2026, 09:12 IST
healthGoogleDiseasesChatGPTdiagnosismild symptomssymptoms

Follow us on :

Follow Us