<p>Remember Pakistan's Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb's drastic but stunning transformation? Not only her, but even some Bollywood actors like Sara Ali Khan and Bhumi Pednekar have also undergone major jaw-dropping transformations. </p><p>How does it happen, you ask? While in rare cases, it might be all natural but in most cases, experts say, it is because of cosmetic and aesthetic procedures like lip and chin fillers, rhinoplasty, botox, jawline and temple enhancement surgeries.</p><p>While most of these procedures are safe, Dr Vashisht Dikshit, Consultant, Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, advises that these should be done with caution.</p><p>"Procedures such as lip or jawline enhancement, temple augmentation with fillers or fat grafting, and rhinoplasty are generally safe when performed by a qualified plastic surgeon in a properly equipped medical setting. They are effective in enhancing the appearance. However, opting for repeated procedures may lead to infection and swelling. So, make sure to consult a certified expert before opting for such procedures," Dikshit said.</p><p>While cosmetic procedures have minimal side effects, such as mild swelling, redness, or bruising, which settle within 2–3 days, not everyone is an ideal candidate.</p><p>"There are no serious side effects like asymmetry or unnatural appearance. But it’s important not to choose a procedure simply because a celebrity has undergone it. Aesthetic treatments should always be tailored to the individual’s facial structure, goals, and overall health," he explained and advised that the risks of infection, swelling, allergic reactions, uneven results, and scarring should always be discussed beforehand.</p>.<p>But Dr Sameer Prabhakar, Consultant Plastic Surgeon, Kailash Hospital, Greater Noida, warns of potential long term side effects that come with repeated use of such procedures which should not be ignored.</p><p>"People who undergo cosmetic procedures which medical professionals consider safe for temporary use may develop long-term complications that include tissue fibrosis and asymmetry, product migration, nerve damage, loss of vision and vascular complications. The process of continuous procedures throughout time leads to changes in natural facial structure," Prabhakar explained.</p>.Ayesha Takia responds to trolls over her 'plastic surgery' look.<p>He added that the medical literature contains documented cases which show that complications from fillers lead to vascular occlusion, infections, allergic reactions, skin necrosis and vision impairment as a rare outcome. </p><p>"However, the majority of adverse events occur when untrained practitioners conduct procedures or when substandard products get used in unregulated clinical environments," Prabhakar said.</p><p>And since everything comes at a price, such glow-up procedures don't come easy on pockets. Non-surgical procedures, Dikshit said, like lip fillers, chin fillers, jawline enhancement, and temple fillers usually cost between Rs 15,000 and Rs 50,000 or more per session. The cost varies based on the location, products used, and filler brand.</p>.<p>Surgical procedures such as a rhinoplasty, jawline and temple enhancement ranges from Rs 80,000 all the way up to Rs 5-6 lakhs, depending on the surgeon and the complexity of the procedures.</p><p>Then there are also some aesthetic but highly invasive procedures like mommy makeover, The Ponytail Makeover and buccal fat removal. And all these surgeries are performed under anesthesia.</p><p>"In modern aesthetic surgery, procedures like a “mommy makeover” are no longer considered extreme. A mommy makeover typically combines procedures such as abdominoplasty (tummy tuck), liposuction, breast lift, or breast augmentation to restore body contours after pregnancy," Dikshit said, while adding that when performed by a board-certified plastic surgeon, with proper pre-operative evaluation and in a well-equipped hospital setting, these procedures are considered safe.</p><p>However, surgical procedures, such as those involving silicone implants, may carry potential long-term considerations like scarring, implant-related complications, or the need for revision in rare cases. However, these issues are uncommon and are usually manageable when identified early. </p><p>"Regular follow-up with your surgeon plays an important role in maintaining long-term safety and results," Dikshit said.</p>.<p><strong>"It's hard to live without fillers and Botox now"</strong></p><p>The harsh reality of using these cosmetic procedures is that one becomes addicted to it.</p><p>A 33-year-old working professional, who is a part of the beauty industry, says she has been taking lip and chin fillers and Botox for a few years now. What initially started out of curiosity has now creeped in to her daily life.</p><p>"I started fillers and Botox because a lot of my friends were also taking them. It happened just out of curiosity but if I don't do it now, I feel there's something missing on my face. It's painful and uncomfortable. It has become frustrating, too, and is also costing me a lot of money, but the reality is it's hard to live without them now," she said and added that she wish to discontinue them in future.</p>.Cosmetic gynaecology: Why more Bengaluru women are opting for hymenoplasty, vaginoplasty and labiaplasty.<p><strong>Cosmetic and Aesthetic Treatments are not permanent</strong></p><p>Prabhakar said that one of the most common myth that people believe is that cosmetic procedures provide permanent results and miraculous solutions. However, the truth is far from it.</p><p>"Many treatments establish temporary effects which need ongoing upkeep to remain active. This is where the problem arises. The repeated use of such procedures put you at risk. However, people wrongly believe that these things are free from danger. Medical procedures involve inherent dangers which require people to handle them in a responsible manner," Prabhakar explained.</p>.<p><strong>"Self-acceptance is necessary"</strong></p><p>While contrary to the popular belief beauty is no longer restricted to the physical looks of a person, still not only celebrities but a lot of general public is still taking the plastic surgery route, which Dikshit believes is merely a personal choice.</p><p>"Cosmetic procedures are a personal choice that is the person’s desire to enhance certain features. So, self-acceptance is necessary, and well-being matters more than chasing unrealistic beauty standards. So, don’t avoid these procedures because you fear the side effects but don't force them upon yourself if you are not ready for it mentally," he concluded.</p><p><em>(Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only. Always seek the advice of a qualified medical practitioner with any questions about a medical condition).</em></p>