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Homelifestyle

This silent, invisible monitor in homes, offices is robbing people off privacy — and it's not camera

It raises the danger of wi-fi becoming a quiet, invisible surveillance system, warned the lead professor of the German study.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 12:16 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 12:16 IST
GermanywifiAIPrivacydata privacyPrivacy ProtectionSurveillanceartificialintelligenceRight to PrivacystudyPrivacy concernsmobile user privacy

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