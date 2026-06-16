Trading bread for consent, mocking the dead: Where should humour toe the line?

<p>Humour has been considered one of the finest ways to process the complexity of life. Just like intelligence, how it is put to use decides if it heals or hurts the world.</p><p>For the past couple of weeks, social media has put comedians on trial after two leaked comedy clips outraged the country and raised questions on the propriety of humour in tabooed situations.</p><p>Soon after social exile ended for Samay Raina for a similar reason, another stand up comedian<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/comedians-should-stop-hiding-behind-crowdwork-kunal-kamra-takes-a-swipe-at-pranit-mores-apology-amid-rs-370-biryani-row-4038769"> Pranit More</a> got into serious trouble over controversial exchanges with two ‘targeted’ members of the audience.</p><p>The first viral clip involved a young man who openly shared with a chuckle how he thought buying a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/action-needed-over-remarks-against-women-in-comedy-shows-union-minister-annapurna-devi-4039706">Rs. 370 ‘biriyani’</a> could make him entitled to physical intimacy with a romantic date.</p><p>Another clip involved an MBBS student who found it funny to mock private parts of a <a href="https://www.ndtv.com/lifestyle/rs-370-biryani-and-dead-people-when-does-comedy-stop-being-funny-11623156">cadaver</a>.</p><p>Both participants went unrestrained and without any obvious resistance, the comic and the audience receiving their objectionable remarks with a loud applause.</p><p>While the trial continues for all the parties involved, it is pertinent to understand the blurry lines between humour and disrespect.</p><p>As per mental health experts, whether a joke is harmful or harmless can be distinguished using two factors — intent of the joke and the social function it intends to perform.</p>.'Bas karo': Munawar Faruqui calls for an end to public outrage against Pranit More over Rs 370 biryani controversy.<p><strong>Anatomy of dark humour</strong></p><p>The study <em><a href="https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/psychology/black-humor">The Psychology of Humour: An Integrative Approach (2007) </a></em>defines dark comedy as a genre that addresses serious or taboo subjects, allowing people to cope with distressing situations using a playful lens.</p><p>In other words, it can become a highly sophisticated defense mechanism to cope up with the ills and unpleasantness of life such as death, illness and uncertainty.</p><p>As per experts, dark comedy if used carefully can minimize perceived threats and promote feelings of well being in people despite its dependence on dark themes. </p><p>Speaking to <em>DH, </em>Saikishore, a clinical psychologist at Aster Hospital (Whitefield) said: “Healthily deployed, dark humour functions as a cognitive coping strategy, helping us navigate pain, grief, and anxiety by converting our suffering into something palpable.”</p><p><a href="https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5383683/">Studies</a> suggest that processing dark humour also involves a sophisticated function of the mind to juggle and blend two conflicting ideas, two or more contradictory emotions and to experience violent themes as a benign commentary.</p><p><strong>Theories around dark comedy</strong></p><p>Many philosophers and scientists have tried tapping the psychological power of humour and its role in healing the mind.</p><p>As per the <em><a href="https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/psychology/black-humor">Relief theory</a> </em>propagated by psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud, dark humour can release psychological tension, make people free from fears and worries of life.</p><p>The<a href="https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/psychology/black-humor"> </a><em><a href="https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/psychology/black-humor">Incongruity theory</a> </em>believes that humour is born out of contradictions like comedy and tragedy coexisting in one realm, making people able to hold contradictions of life together like sadness and laughter in one moment.</p><p>Some philosophers also argue that dark comedy can also create a psychological advantage for the audience, making them feel safer than the victim and also gently detaching them emotionally from a threatening reality, enabling them to process it without fear.</p><p><strong>Where should one draw the line?</strong></p><p>A joke has three parts to it, the intent of cracking it, a shared context and the impact it has on others.</p><p>Based on <a href="https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/psychology/black-humor">case studies</a> from people working as emergency workers, a study noted how people working in traumatic situations adopt humour as a strategy to make sense of the ‘hard-to-explain’ cases or to break the intensity of the trauma or put a pause to the relentless exposure to witnessing pain and suffering.</p><p>However, the researcher carefully calls this a ‘behind the doors’ humour which is to be understood only by those who experience the role. These private jokes are a guarded coping mechanism and not meant for public ears because of their potential to be misunderstood and cause offence to those who don’t share the experience.</p><p>In this case, the humour on death or tragedy has an intent to uplift the internal suffering caused by repeatedly witnessing the bare truth of life. Also, the humour has a shared context and a similar impact on those who hear it.</p><p>Humour is defined by its intent and the social function it performs at a time, experts have said.</p><p>As per the <em><a href="https://humorresearchlab.com/benign-violation-theory/">Benign Violation Theory</a>, </em>a violation is any worldly situation which threatens one’s beliefs of how the world should be, is unsettling or seemingly wrong. This violation, for instance mockery of death, can only evoke laughter when it has to be perceived as benign or harmless by the people and the intent is to process the difficult truth.</p><p>Speaking to <em>DH, </em>Dr. Munia Bhattacharya, a clinical Psychologist at Marengo Asia Hospitals (Gurugram) said: “The moment the target experiences shame, exclusion or fear, the harmless element disappears and what remains is simply a violation.”</p><p>As per the expert, if the intent of the humour is to demean, exclude or look down on a person or group, it becomes harmful.</p><p>“Repeated mockery of identity, whether based on gender, appearance, caste, religion or disability reinforces stereotypes and social hierarchies. It changes the question from "Did people laugh?" to "Who paid the emotional price for that laughter?" If entertainment depends on another person's humiliation, it has crossed the boundary. Now it is harmful,” said Dr. Bhattacharya.</p><p>To describe an insult as opposed to a joke, the expert said an insult derives its effect from making someone feel inferior, rejected or excluded.</p><p>As per experts, insults wrapped as humour can become microaggressions, contribute to internalised stigma and gradually damage self esteem and a person's sense of belonging in the world.</p>