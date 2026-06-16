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Homelifestyle

Trading bread for consent, mocking the dead: Where should humour toe the line?

As per mental health experts, whether a joke is harmful or harmless can be distinguished using two factors — intent and the social function it intends to perform.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 16:22 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 16:22 IST
mental healthhumourstand up comedyStandup comediansJokes to Offend MenMementoesgender-free jokessexist jokesregressive humourstand up

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