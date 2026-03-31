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1,00,000 tourists by 2027? Morocco sees potential in India, pushes for direct flights to boost tourism

Morocco is increasingly appealing to experience-driven Indian travellers. India and Morocco share strong bilateral ties, with trade reaching $4.2 billion in 2023 across sectors such as defence, agriculture, and tourism.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 07:13 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

1,00,000 tourists by 2027? Morocco sees potential in India, pushes for direct flights to boost tourism

In one line
Morocco targets 100,000 Indian tourists by 2027, pushing for direct flights to boost travel ties.
Key points
Rising Indian tourism
Morocco saw a 31% rise in Indian tourists in 2025 (53,697 arrivals) and aims for 100,000 by 2027.
Direct flight push
Morocco is negotiating direct flights from Indian cities like Mumbai and Delhi to improve connectivity.
Bilateral ties
India-Morocco trade reached $4.2 billion in 2023, with tourism as a key sector.
Key statistics
53,697
Indian tourists in Morocco (2025)
31%
Growth in Indian tourists (2024-2025)
$4.2 billion
Trade between India and Morocco (2023)
19.8 million
Morocco's global tourist arrivals (2025)
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
The Hassan II Mosque in Casablanca, Morocco. Photo credit: Special Arrangement

The Hassan II Mosque in Casablanca, Morocco. Photo credit: Special Arrangement

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Published 31 March 2026, 07:13 IST
lifestyleBusiness NewsTourismflightstravelMorocco

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