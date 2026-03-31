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Morocco targets 100,000 Indian tourists by 2027, pushing for direct flights to boost travel ties.
Key points
• Rising Indian tourism
Morocco saw a 31% rise in Indian tourists in 2025 (53,697 arrivals) and aims for 100,000 by 2027.
• Direct flight push
Morocco is negotiating direct flights from Indian cities like Mumbai and Delhi to improve connectivity.
• Bilateral ties
India-Morocco trade reached $4.2 billion in 2023, with tourism as a key sector.
Key statistics
53,697
Indian tourists in Morocco (2025)
31%
Growth in Indian tourists (2024-2025)
$4.2 billion
Trade between India and Morocco (2023)
19.8 million
Morocco's global tourist arrivals (2025)
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The Hassan II Mosque in Casablanca, Morocco. Photo credit: Special Arrangement
Published 31 March 2026, 07:13 IST