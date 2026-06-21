A fine blend: Kandy, Nuwara Eliya and Galle showcase Sri Lanka's timeless charms

<p>Sri Lanka had long existed in my mind as a collage of tea gardens, myth and coastline. When I finally set foot on the island, it revealed itself as something far richer — a place where nature, history and legend are seamlessly intertwined.</p>.<p>A short flight from Bengaluru brought us to Colombo, where formalities were swift and unobtrusive. The transition from airport to open road was equally smooth. As we drove towards Kandy, the landscape unfolded in calming shades of green. Well-marked roads, minimal noise and a perceptibly cleaner atmosphere made for a striking first impression.</p>.<p><strong>Elephant orphanage</strong></p>.<p>Our first halt was the Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage, located en route to Kandy. Home to dozens of rescued and orphaned elephants, it offers a rare opportunity to observe these animals up close. Watching them amble into the river and splash about with uninhibited ease was both delightful and grounding.</p>.<p>Kandy, set amid undulating hills, presents a curious blend of bustle and charm. Once the last stronghold of the Kandyan kingdom against colonial powers, it continues to embody Sri Lanka’s cultural and historical core.</p>.<p>At the centre of the city lies Kandy Lake, an artificial expanse built in 1807 by the last Kandyan ruler, Sri Wickrama Rajasinghe. Encircled by walkways and shaded by trees, it provides a tranquil counterpoint to the city’s energy. A drive along Upper Lake Road offers sweeping views of the lake, colonial-era buildings, and the surrounding hills.</p>.<p><strong>Venerated site</strong></p>.<p>A short distance away stands the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic, among the most revered Buddhist sites in the world. In spite of the steady stream of pilgrims and visitors, the sanctity of the space remains intact. A brief glimpse of the golden casket housing the relic is a moment that lingers.</p>.<p>Overlooking the city from Bahiravokanda is a towering white Buddha statue, visible from almost every part of Kandy. The vantage point offers a panoramic perspective of the city, particularly striking at dusk.</p>.<p>An evening cultural performance at the Kandy Lake Club proved to be one of the highlights of the visit. Traditional Kandyan dancers, resplendent in elaborate costumes, performed to the rhythmic beats of indigenous drums. The fire-walking finale, in particular, was both dramatic and memorable.</p>.<p><strong>Kandy to Nuwara Eliya</strong></p>.<p>From Kandy, the journey to Nuwara Eliya is a study in transition. The air grows cooler, the terrain more dramatic, and the landscape opens up into vast stretches of tea plantations interspersed with waterfalls and mist-covered hills. Often referred to as ‘Little England’, Nuwara Eliya retains a distinct colonial imprint, with its quaint cottages, manicured gardens and temperate climate.</p>.<p>Yet, it is the tea estates that define the region. Endless rows of neatly pruned bushes sweep across the hills, creating a visual rhythm that is both soothing and expansive. A walk through these plantations offers a closer look at the lives of tea pluckers, whose labour sustains one of Sri Lanka’s most iconic industries. The contrast between the idyllic surroundings and the rigours of their daily work is hard to ignore.</p>.<p>The region also forms a significant part of the Ramayana trail, adding a mythological dimension to its natural beauty. The Sri Bhaktha Hanuman Temple at Ramboda, perched atop a scenic hill, is believed to mark the spot where Hanuman rested during his search for Sita. Nearby, the Ramboda Falls cascade dramatically in multiple tiers, offering a spectacular sight.</p>.<p>Equally evocative is the Sita Amman Temple, believed to be located at the site of Ashok Vatika, where Sita was held captive. The temple, vibrant and deeply symbolic, draws visitors from across India. Local lore speaks of Hanuman’s footprints in the vicinity and a nearby stream that is said to have served Sita during her captivity. Whether viewed through the lens of faith or folklore, the site carries a distinct resonance.</p>.<p>The surrounding forested area, now part of the Hakgala Botanical Gardens, adds to the sense of immersion, blending mythology with natural splendour.</p>.<p><strong>Onwards to Galle</strong></p>.<p>The final leg of the journey took us to Galle, a coastal town that feels markedly different from the rest of the island. Its colonial past is evident in its architecture, narrow streets and laid-back ambience.</p>.<p>The Galle Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site originally built by the Portuguese and later expanded by the Dutch, stands as a testament to this layered history. Walking along its ramparts, with the Indian Ocean stretching endlessly beyond, is an experience that captures the essence of the town.</p>.<p>Colombo, in comparison, remained a transit point — efficient but overshadowed by the richness of the island beyond it.</p>.<p>A week in Sri Lanka is enough to offer a glimpse, but not nearly sufficient to grasp its full character. What makes the island truly compelling is not just its scenic diversity or historical depth, but the way these elements coexist with everyday life.</p>.<p>In the end, Sri Lanka reveals itself not merely as a destination, but as an experience — one that lingers long after the journey ends.</p>.<p><em>(The author is a retired ambassador and former Indian foreign service officer.)</em></p>