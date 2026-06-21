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Homelifestyletravel

A fine blend: Kandy, Nuwara Eliya and Galle showcase Sri Lanka's timeless charms

The island nation has many flavours to it, from the undulating landscapes of Kandy to the manicured tea gardens of Nuwara Eliya, and ocean-kissed beaches of Galle.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 20:19 IST
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Endless stretches of tea plantations.

Endless stretches of tea plantations.

Credit: ROWANHEUVEL /UNSPLASH

The lighthouse at Galle.

The lighthouse at Galle.

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Published 20 June 2026, 20:19 IST
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