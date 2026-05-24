Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homelifestyletravel

A summer’s day in Goslar

A walk through the German town’s cobbled lanes gives Sonia Nazareth a chance to explore not just its royal heritage but also the region’s natural beauty, from woodland trails to mountain routes.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 19:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 May 2026, 19:50 IST
lifestyleSpecialstravel

Follow us on :

Follow Us