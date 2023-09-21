A trek to the first millennium at Aijuru 

At Ijoor, when I enquired with the shopkeepers surrounding the busy highways, none knew about the Mari temple with the inscription stone. After visiting various temples in scores of by-lanes, I finally succeeded in locating the small temple, now called the ‘Kukkalla Mahadevamma Maaramma Devasthaana’. Fortunately, the inscription slab still survives there. It is partly buried in the ground, with only 11 out of 19 lines of the inscription visible. This inscription talks about the grants made ‘when Vira Bukkappa Vodeyar was ruling the kingdom of the world’.