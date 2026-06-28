Abu Dhabi, on a culture beat

<p>An endless expanse of sand stretched below my aircraft window. Sometimes reddish swirls, sometimes thin ribbons of road broke the monotony of the view. Then, as the aircraft began its descent, the desert gave way to scattered islands and the turquoise waters of the Arabian Gulf. Somewhere between sand and sea, Abu Dhabi revealed itself. But my mind was stuck on one question. Who looked at this arid landscape and first imagined a global metropolis of energy, engineering, and luxury?</p>.<p>I soon found my answer at Qasr Al Hosn, the symbolic birthplace of Abu Dhabi. In the late 18th century, the Bani Yas tribe built a conical watchtower here to guard the island's only freshwater source. According to legend, a gazelle led hunters to the spring that sustained pearling and helped a settlement grow around it. The same lore gives Abu Dhabi its name, which literally means ‘Father of the Gazelle’. A museum on the site tells the rest through artefacts, photographs, and archival records: the watchtower grew into an impregnable fort, and the discovery of oil rewrote Abu Dhabi’s future.</p>.<p>The museum feels lived-in. Moving through heavy wooden doors, grainy walls and cool corridors, you catch glimpses of Emirati life in Dallah coffee pots, metal trunks, floral bas-reliefs, and date palm mats.</p>.<p>The House of Artisans, located within the wider complex, spotlights the Bedouin herding community, and crafts born out of necessity and creative expression. In its live exhibition space, women weave Sadu, braid Talli, and work with Khoos palm fibres beneath a semi-open dome, inviting visitors to lend a hand. As nomads, the Bedouin lived with little and made use of everything. Sadu was used for camel gear and tent dividers, while fronds from the date palm became mats, baskets, fans, and coverings. A gift shop on the premises shows the effort toward contemporising these heritage crafts. Here, you can snag Sadu, a geometric weave that depicts sand dunes, camel tracks and the desert landscape in blacks, beiges, browns, and reds, reimagined as wallets.</p>.<p>Step outside and you realise that Abu Dhabi’s oldest structure, with its pale stone walls and jagged battlements, stands amid a skyline of towering glass and steel buildings. This juxtaposition of heritage and ambition became a recurring sight during my visit to the UAE capital. Not too far away, at a curio shop inside The Souk, I spotted a Santa figurine perched on a camel, cruising past palm trees to deliver gifts!</p>.<p><strong>Ramzan evenings</strong></p>.<p>It was the holy month of Ramzan. My evenings were spent at open-air gatherings known as Layali Ramadan, with Majlis By The Sea the most elaborate among them. Everyone looked forward to these venues after sundown. Families arrived dressed in their finest, while office-goers streamed in wearing suits.</p>.<p>We moved through iftars and suhoors, starting with dates and often moving to jallab (a refreshing cooler), sambusa, mutabal, katayef, mafruka, fatteh, and stuffed vine leaves... and a whole lot I never got around to trying or remembering the names of. Abu Dhabi is said to be home to more than 200 nationalities, and my table reflected a good mix of cultures, both in the food spread and in my dining companions.</p>.<p>Endless refills of gahwa and karak chai carried our conversations late into the night, while the warm strains of the oud and the gentle sea breeze set the tone. Stars and the moon glowed above, and also around us as illuminated cutouts. Layali Ramadan has a way of slowing you down, and before I knew it, I had become part of a shared Emirati moment.</p>.<p><strong>Architectural wonder</strong></p>.<p>My days had a different rhythm. I was out exploring Abu Dhabi beyond its high-adrenaline attractions and glossy beachfronts, and everywhere I looked, I noticed grandeur, symmetry, and symbolism.</p>.<p>Between blue skies and reflecting pools, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque stands like a vision in white, framed by four minarets rising 107 metres into the sky. It is grand in every sense, with more than 80 domes, over 1,000 columns, 24-carat gold-gilded chandeliers, and the world’s largest hand-knotted carpet, crafted by around 1,200 artisans over two years. Floral inlays of lilies, tulips, irises, and roses transform the distinctive white marble into what many liken to a blooming garden. The floral fragrance wafting through the air only adds to the feeling.</p>.<p>Likewise, Qasr Al Watan, the Presidential Palace, is a visual feast of granite and limestone, an imposing structure that showcases the finest of Arabian artistry.</p>.<p>Inside the Great Hall, everything competes for attention, from a dome spanning 37 metres in diameter and soaring seven storeys high to mirrored cubes in every corner and a palette of blue, white, and gold symbolising the Arabian Gulf, purity, and desert sands. According to a report, the palace took 150 million work hours to build. Every door is handcrafted, with each one requiring around 350 man-hours to complete.</p>.<p><strong>Chasing new</strong></p>.<p>Some moments showed Abu Dhabi in a new light. At Jubail Island, I saw its green heart: a mangrove ecosystem that protects the fragile coastline, and also invites travellers to explore it up close.</p>.<p>At Jubail Mangrove Park, I kayaked through a maze of half-submerged trees and roots rising vertically out of crystal-clear water.</p>.<p>Amid the sound of paddles slicing through the intensely salty water, we reached a lagoon so pristine it felt like a hidden world. The lagoon rippled in shades of cyan and emerald, and with our brightly coloured kayaks resting on the white sand, it was a picture postcard scene. I didn’t want to leave, but my arms had turned to noodles from all the rowing.</p>.<p>Then, about 15 minutes away, the vision of building a dense cluster of world-class cultural institutions is unfolding at the Saadiyat Cultural District.</p>.<p>My first stop was TeamLab Phenomena, a space for immersive digital experiences and a magnet for Instagrammers chasing the next viral video. It’s not hard to see why. Winds and waves change course with your presence, bioluminescence washes over you, floating ovoids ‘sing’ as you bump into them, and your drawings, no matter how silly, are projected live. But it’s the ‘Biocosmos’ that swept me off my feet (literally!). Thanks to an optical illusion, you enter what feels like a vast 360-degree sphere that’s spinning. It feels space-like, dark and limitless. Birds and flowers in all shapes and colours swirl around you. It is slightly nauseating, but oddly wondrous. By the end, I wanted to be a bird too, free and flying round and round.</p>.<p>Nearby, the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi compresses 13.8 billion years of Earth and cosmic history. It shows how, 7 million years ago, the Emirate region was a lush savannah teeming with wildlife. There are also life-size models of animals that thrive in the region today: an oryx staring you down, a mouse mid-sprint, and a glassy-eyed Arabian wolf. But the aura around Lucy, the iconic fossil from Ethiopia and a rare guest at the museum, was one of awe. She is one of the most complete early human ancestors ever discovered. She was displayed lying on the ground, her small skeleton arranged to mimic how she was found in 1974. The moment provided key evidence that our ancestors walked upright over 3 million years ago.</p>.<p>The scene shifts to the journey of human creativity at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, but the architecture pulls you in first. It looks like a flying saucer rising out of the water, topped with a 7,500-tonne dome of interlaced metallic stars that filters light like a palm canopy. Inside, I found myself flitting from a Picasso exhibition on the human form to rare collections like ‘The Triumph of David’, a painted and gilded leather wall panel from around 1650, now restored. And then there’s the third draw — the ‘influencer’s runway’. A narrow stretch that appears to be floating has become an unexpected showstopper. From content creators to families with young children, everyone queues up for a quick walk along the ‘ramp’.</p>.<p><strong>Taming desert</strong></p>.<p>You can do malls, museums, and Michelin-star dining, but Abu Dhabi only feels complete in the desert. So when my cab pulled up at Nujum Desert Camp near Al Hiyar, I got down to business quickly: sand-bashing down near-vertical dunes in a 4x4, racing an ATV into the sunset, and sandboarding down golden slopes (the landing was far from cinematic).</p>.<p>But as darkness and silence settled over the horizon, the desert began to feel isolating and intimidating. How did nomadic Bedouins live here? The Ezba Experience offers a staged glimpse into their rhythm of life. Over endless rounds of Emirati food, we watched a performer toss a disc into the air and somehow turn it into four. Then came a belly dancer who moved like wind over the sands. Then suddenly, the music stopped and a spotlight fell on the sand dunes. A man emerged with camels, giving a tribute to the Bedouin identity.</p>.<p>Camping out and watching the Milky Way spill across the sky would have been ideal, but the experience came to a close. How we made it out of the pitch-dark desert, with no roads or signs in sight, I still don’t know.</p>.<p>Desert done, where’s the oasis? A 90-minute drive from Abu Dhabi city brought us to Al Ain, the UAE’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site. Where Abu Dhabi feels vast and opulent, Al Ain feels more like a neighbourhood that you want to explore on foot.</p>.<p>Al Ain Museum, the oldest museum in the UAE, founded in 1969, became my first stop. It charts the region’s history from the Stone Age onwards, but it is the falaj (aflaj) system that stands out. Around 3,000 years ago, the inhabitants of Al Ain developed an underground irrigation network that channels mountain water by gravity alone. And it still feeds the oasis today.</p>.<p>At the museum, you can see the remains of these ancient waterways beneath glass panels, or understand its ingenuity through a film that shows how it shaped community life. It was used for bathing, washing utensils, and growing date palms and crops like wheat, with harvests celebrated like festivals. You can also hear the active channels gurgling beneath more than 1,00,000 date palms at the Al Ain Oasis nearby. It’s especially magical after dark. Light and sound projections bring the oasis to life, recreating flowing water, the hush of the desert, and the rustling of palm leaves.</p>.<p>The Al Ain skyline is unlike that of any other UAE city, I learned after climbing a spiral staircase to the top of Sultan Fort. The mud-brick fort marks a pivotal era of consolidation and power for the ruling Al Nahyan family. It is said that building heights in Al Ain are strictly limited to preserve uninterrupted views of the oasis. I caught one such view at sunset, as shades of amber and gold settled over palm groves that stretched as far as the eye could see.</p>.<p>On the way back, we stopped at Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa. At first glance, it looked like a simple courtyard house washed in mint blues, pistachio greens, and blush pinks. But it was far from ordinary. It captures a turning point in Abu Dhabi's story. As the oil economy grew, so did aspirations and architecture, with traditional mud-brick now used alongside imported materials such as cement, steel, and aluminium.</p>.<p>Even as Abu Dhabi continues to reach for the next big and bold, it has restored this landmark, known for its hybrid architecture, and reopened it as a community centre. Cracks in the decorative balustrades were filled with cement slurry, while corbels and mashrabiya (decorative lattice screens) were also repaired. A short film on the premises recounts the restoration journey. </p>.<p>As the desert once again filled the view outside my aircraft window, I smiled. This time I knew better.</p>.<p><em>(The author was in Abu Dhabi on invitation of Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi)</em></p>