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An ode to beauty

Srinagar is often a pitstop for travellers heading to Gulmarg or Sonmarg, but the city has much to offer, if you were to pause and explore, writes Pallabi Dey Purkayastha.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 20:34 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 20:34 IST
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