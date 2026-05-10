<p>The road to Sasunik felt cinematic — dust rising behind my car, the Armenian highlands stretching wide and timeless. Then, almost theatrically, terracotta-hued walls and vineyards rippled into the distance. The facade of building that houses the museum was sleek and contemporary on the outside, but I didn’t expect its real story to unfold underground. Armenia’s first dedicated Wine History Museum was an eight-metre descent into volcanic rock that soon doubled as 8,000 years of winemaking history. </p> .<p>As I stepped into the cool, dimly lit space with my guide, Siran Dashyan, she said, “This cave-like atmosphere isn’t an aesthetic choice. The natural climate control here is perfect for both wine storage and artefact preservation.” Down below, the mood shifts. Soft lighting, stone walls, and glass cases filled with fragments of civilisations.</p>.<p><strong>Proof of wine culture</strong></p>.<p>I stop first at a tiny, unassuming exhibit: a charred grape seed from Aratashen, dating back to 4100 BC. It is one of the oldest physical proofs of wine culture in the world — small enough to miss, powerful enough to reset history. Nearby stood a massive burial jar from the first century BC. </p>.<p>“Wine travelled with people even into the afterlife,” Siran told me. “It was a final companion — a provision for the journey beyond.” In just those two objects, I saw wine move from agriculture to ritual, from daily life to eternity. A zoomorphic vase from the 1st century AD hints at wine’s sacred status in ancient Armenia, and 1653 Sevanavank Monastery Khachkar carved by Master Trdat, depicts paradise (vineyard) with hanging grape clusters as Christ is “the true vine,” and wine/grapes point to the Eucharist wine as Christ’s blood. In another corner, a wineskin flask from Oshakan shows how wine once travelled with merchants across deserts and mountains, and a 4000-year-old silver goblet from Karashamb, of celebrations where drinking was an act worthy of precious metal. </p>.<p><strong>Story of continuity</strong></p>.<p>Even medieval manuscripts make an appearance, tracing how Armenian physicians once prescribed wine as medicine.</p>.<p>That sense of continuity followed me back into daylight as we walked through the production spaces of the family owned wine company in Armenia. “We are the largest winemaking company in the country,” Siran said. “But growth here comes with responsibility — to nature, to tradition, and to what we pass on.” It’s a philosophy that shows in what they pour. Areni and Kangun, Armenia’s indigenous grapes are finally stepping into the global spotlight after centuries of being overlooked. The story of Areni feels especially poetic. In 2011, archaeologist Boris Gasparyan and his team uncovered the world’s oldest known winery at Armenia’s Areni-1 caves, from 4100 BC. </p>.<p>For centuries after, Armenian monks carried that same winemaking tradition into medieval monasteries, turning wine into both ritual and resistance.</p>.<p>In the modern tasting lounge, I sampled an Areni red and the Yerevan 782 BC sparkling brut — crisp, confident, and quietly distinctive. “Armenia is about continuity,” Siran said as she poured. “And it’s this thread connects the first fermented grape to the glass in your hand.” Dinner reinforced her point, when a spread of local Armenian cheeses, beef loin with arishta — the country’s beloved handmade pasta and tender chicken with peppers arrived alongside more wine.</p>.<p>For travellers like me, familiar with the wine routes of France or Spain, Armenia offered something refreshingly different. Not just new flavours, but a deeper narrative, where I found wine to be inseparable from trade, medicine, and memory.</p>