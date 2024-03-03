Azerbaijan's a perfect blend of Asia & Europe

Start your walking tour from Nizami Street, the vibrant old-town market with cobbled pathways and buzzing cafés that double up as party joints after dark. At the entry of the gated old city aka Icherisheher, you’ll pass the National Museum of Azerbaijan Literature named after poet Nizami Ganjavi. The Walled City of Baku is famous for the iconic Palace of the Shirvanshahs and the Maiden Tower. Both these monuments are preserved under the UNESCO World Heritage List and are considered national pride. The imagery of these majestic monuments can be seen as official symbols and printed on different denominations of Azerbaijani Manat, the local currency.