<p class="bodytext">“Don’t forget to pack your walking shoes,” a well-intentioned friend said when she heard I was going to Prague. There could not have been better advice, because the capital and the largest city of Czechia is best explored on foot. Its labyrinthine cobbled streets and pub-lined pavements are an invitation to put on a pair of comfortable shoes and explore its many splendid towers, over 200 gardens and historic architecture.</p>.<p class="bodytext">It is no wonder then, that my first thought as soon as I settled in my hotel which was just a few steps away from the iconic Prague Castle, was to set off to explore one of Europe’s finest cities. The uneven, rhythmically bumpy cobblestones seemed to echo the city’s medieval heartbeat under my soles.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Even before I could turn the corner, the Baroque grandeur of the St Nicholas Bell Tower came into view, looming large above the buildings in the vicinity, a stone guardian. Built in the 18th century by the Jesuits, the striking structure served as a lookout point to detect any fires in the city. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Walking up the winding wooden staircase, I felt as if I had stepped into the past, as I peeped into the well-preserved flat of the tower warden. Another flight of stairs and I came face to face with the magnificent St Nicholas bell — the only surviving bell of four from the demolished Gothic St Nicholas Church. But it was from the viewing gallery, perched 65 meters high and which I reached after climbing 215 steps, that I was rewarded with the most stunning view of the city. From that far up, I could also spot some important landmarks such as Kaiserstein Palace, National Theatre, Old Town Hall and The Black Tower.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The clear blue skies dotted with clouds pointed to a beautiful day, persuading me to continue exploring the city and soon, I found myself walking towards Charles Bridge. Souvenir shops beckoned with their wares. The caramelised scent of cinnamon and toasted sugar drifted from a doorway, luring me inside for a Trdelník — a warm, hollow pastry brimming with whipped cream and tart strawberries.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Bridge across the river</p>.<p class="bodytext">Built over River Vltava, Charles Bridge is a medieval stone bridge that connects the Lesser Town to Old Town and adjacent areas. Built by King Charles IV in the early 15th century, the historic bridge attracts thousands of tourists for the panoramic views and in recent times, has also become a favourite place for couples to propose to each other.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Walking across the bridge, I paused to watch caricature artists skillfully capturing the likenesses of eager tourists for a few Czech Korunas. Stopping by, I was drawn to the sight of the ferries taking tourists for a ride across the river below. Another attraction at the bridge is a number of statues, with the sculpture of John of Nepomuk considered the most important and photographed. Local legend claims that touching the statue and making a wish ensures its fulfilment. Following in the footsteps of countless dreamers before me, I rested my hand on the cool metal, whispered a small prayer, and made a wish of my own.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">One step at a time</p>.<p class="bodytext">With every step revealing something new, I continued walking down the bridge towards the Old Town Square with its narrow, winding paths. Many of its streets being pedestrian-only zones, I could focus wholeheartedly on the historic architecture and scenic charm of the city.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Just a short walk away, I reached one of the most visited monuments in all of Prague — the Old Town Hall with the Astronomical Clock, which is the oldest astronomical clock in the world built in 1410. From the viewing gallery, I looked down on the Old Town Square teeming with people enjoying the sunny day and the panoramic view of the city that lay before me. As the sun began to dip behind the spires of the Prague Castle, casting a golden glow over the Vltava, I looked down at my feet. They were tired, certainly, but they had carried me through centuries of history in a single afternoon.</p>