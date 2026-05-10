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Best foot forward: A day in Prague

Deepali Dhingra puts on her walking shoes and explores the largest city of Czechia, taking in its many churches, gardens, and bridges across River Vltava.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 22:25 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 22:25 IST
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