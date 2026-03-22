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Bhutan: Land of peak happiness

Arts that engage you and unravel many stories, a culture that stays authentic, and the quiet magic of a nation where conversations and people both feel close – head to Bhutan for reasons beyond the obvious, write Kunal Bhatia and Shuvajit Payne.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 20:31 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 20:31 IST
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