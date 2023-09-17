Bowled over!

I still remember my first visit to London. I dropped my bags off at the hotel and headed straight to what most people call the ‘Home of Cricket’. Each time I’m in a city with an iconic cricket venue, it’s almost a routine. These four international stadiums deserve to be on your wish list if you’re a true blue cricket fan:
Lord’s Cricket Ground, London
Cricketers are a superstitious lot. You’ll hear a lot about these when you’re in the players’ dressing rooms at the world’s most historic cricketing venue. Your guide will point out to the lucky chairs or spots of famous English cricketers — I occupied Alistair Cook’s hot seat during our stop at the ‘Home’ dressing room. There’s a reason why Lord’s enjoys a special place in the hearts of cricketers and fans alike. It’s steeped in history and tradition. Over the years, the MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) that runs the stadium has always put traditions and the venue’s inimitable charm over commercial interests. It’s why this ground is still compact; you’re never too far away from the action. This engaging 90-minute tour commences at the MCC Museum (the world’s oldest sporting museum that dates back to 1864), a treasure trove of cricket memorabilia including the famed Ashes urn. The stadium’s
emblematic landmarks like Old Father Time (the weather vane) and the Long Room have been preserved for posterity. Lord’s, which celebrated its 200th birthday in 2014 has not been averse to change but the upgradations over the decades haven’t taken away from its timeless charm. The modern media centre — the first all-aluminium, semi-monocoque building in the world, is a case in point. This is usually the last stop on the tour and offers stunning views of the stadium.
Melbourne Cricket Ground
Almost every time I come back for the 75-minute stadium tour, I’m amazed at how volunteers from the MCG member community tweak their script depending on their audience. If the tour group features more South Asians and British visitors, expect an out-and-out cricket tour but if there are more Aussies the tour features quite a few Oz rules, football titbits. The Melbourne Cricket Ground (locals call it the G; the Aussies love their short forms) is not just the home of cricket in Australia, it’s also the premier Oz Rules Football Venue. It’s hallowed ground. It was the venue of the first-ever Test Match (between England and Australia) in 1877. You will not see any remnants from 1877 though; the G is a stark contrast to the Lord’s. Some of Australia’s sporting legends including Donald Bradman and Shane Warne have been immortalised here with larger-than-life statues. Many Melbournians will tell you that the MCG is the equivalent of the Eiffel Tower in Paris or the Statue of Liberty in New York City — a symbol of one of the world’s sporting capitals. The MCG is also the only cricketing venue that hosted an Olympic opening ceremony (in 1956). The G has always been at the forefront of change. It’s here that the first One Day International was played (in 1971) and where day and night cricket truly took off with its Giant screen and coloured clothing. The MCG tour crisscrosses some of the stadium’s large stands and player areas.
Galle International Stadium
It may not boast of the traditions or cricketing history of Lord’s or MCG. Sri Lanka attained ‘Test status’ only in 1982. Galle is more than just about its history; it’s arguably the most scenic cricketing venue in the world.
The Galle International Stadium is a sporting landmark in its own right. It began as a racecourse in the 1870s before officially becoming a cricketing venue in 1927. Galle has been an integral part of Sri Lanka’s cricketing journey; it’s here that legendary Muttiah Muralitharan played his last test match, where he also became the first bowler to take 800 wickets. Few stadiums can match the location of this ground, flanked by the Indian Ocean and the ramparts of a Dutch fort that is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site. I discovered that the best views are from atop the ramparts of the fort.
Newlands, Cape Town
Africa’s most historic cricket ground is also one of the world’s most scenic. Hardly a surprise, given that Cape Town is one of the world’s most charming cities. A brewer originally owned the large tract of land where the stadium eventually came up in the 1880s. A local brewery next to the stadium maintains that link. But that’s not the most striking feature of this stadium; Table Mountain provides a dramatic backdrop. Newlands has hosted many historic cricket games and has always been a happy hunting ground for the South African team. Many South African cricketing venues still retain the embankments (what Australians call ‘The Hill’) and Newlands is no exception.