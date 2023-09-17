Bowled over!

Almost every time I come back for the 75-minute stadium tour, I’m amazed at how volunteers from the MCG member community tweak their script depending on their audience. If the tour group features more South Asians and British visitors, expect an out-and-out cricket tour but if there are more Aussies the tour features quite a few Oz rules, football titbits. The Melbourne Cricket Ground (locals call it the G; the Aussies love their short forms) is not just the home of cricket in Australia, it’s also the premier Oz Rules Football Venue. It’s hallowed ground. It was the venue of the first-ever Test Match (between England and Australia) in 1877. You will not see any remnants from 1877 though; the G is a stark contrast to the Lord’s. Some of Australia’s sporting legends including Donald Bradman and Shane Warne have been immortalised here with larger-than-life statues. Many Melbournians will tell you that the MCG is the equivalent of the Eiffel Tower in Paris or the Statue of Liberty in New York City — a symbol of one of the world’s sporting capitals. The MCG is also the only cricketing venue that hosted an Olympic opening ceremony (in 1956). The G has always been at the forefront of change. It’s here that the first One Day International was played (in 1971) and where day and night cricket truly took off with its Giant screen and coloured clothing. The MCG tour crisscrosses some of the stadium’s large stands and player areas.