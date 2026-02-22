<p>On a bright European summer’s day, the air crackles with the aroma of shallots and garlic hitting hot oil. Then comes the caramelised whisper of kecap manis, the thick Indonesian soy sauce, with a fiery kick of galangal and coriander. We follow the inviting scent of coconut milk steeped in lemongrass and kaffir lime to an unexpected warung in the small town of Breukelen in the Netherlands. Tired of a week of bland European fare, we welcome the opportunity to reinvigorate our taste buds and explore a town where time seems to slow down and welcoming smiles linger.</p>.<p>In a world of tailored tourist checklists, the Dutch town of Breukelen, 20 km from the country’s capital and tourist magnet Amsterdam, offers a rare respite from the unceasing sensory overload. Here, visitors can focus on presence over pressure and depth over detours to find that cutesy but over-Instagrammed café. </p>.The snake-slayer with lightning reflexes.<p><strong>Stepping into a different world</strong></p>.<p>Just 45 minutes by train from Amsterdam’s noisy canal boats, art impresarios brushing up on their Rembrandt, Vermeer and Van Gogh, lies this town of some 10,000 people. Nestled along the gentle bends of the Vecht river lies a location that lent its name to the bustling borough of Brooklyn in New York but has a markedly different vibe.</p>.<p>Going from Amsterdam to Breukelen feels like stepping into another rhythm. At Amsterdam’s Centraal Station, the mood buzzes with urgency. Trams rattle past cheese shops, bicycles weave between selfie-takers, while queues wind around canal cruises and museums. The train to Breukelen pulls away quietly, passing suburbs, flowering gardens, and a tapestry of canals and rivers. Before you had time to adjust, the train pulls into the quiet station and a short bus deposits you in the town centre. In a short time span, you’re transported from chaos to calm, as you gently ease into a place where cobblestone lanes curve between historic homes and quiet cafés.</p>.<p>In the 17th century, Dutch settlers in New Amsterdam (today’s New York) named a modest outpost after their hometown of Breukelen. Centuries later, that outpost became Brooklyn, one of New York’s most recognisable boroughs. While its American namesake has transformed into a magnet for street culture and reinvention, Breukelen has remained true to its essence. If the town is slow-paced, picky tourists will be comforted by an array of eating options.</p>.<p><strong>Eclectic culinary scene</strong></p>.<p>Slow-paced but far from sleepy, the town offers a surprisingly diverse culinary scene. Besides the Indonesian warung, visitors can consider Turkish, Chinese, and classic Dutch food, ready to comfort even the pickiest palate. Try to be in Breukelen on Friday, when the weekly farmers’ market is held, and the inviting scent of fresh, warm Stroop waffle makes you take a breather from your plans.</p>.<p>Of course, Breukelen isn’t only about food. As is customary in the Netherlands, the town and its surroundings are best explored on two wheels. Slot Zuylen, a stately castle from the 1600s, still watches over the river like a patient matriarch. Within its walls, aristocratic lineage and literary salons unfold. Belle van Zuylen, an early feminist and sharp intellect, once lived and wrote here, questioning norms long before they became hashtags. Just beyond, the wooded elegance of Kasteel Nijenrode reveals medieval architecture behind foliage and ivy. A short ride away, the Loosdrechtse Plassen stretch wide with glinting waters and quiet inlets.<br>Paddleboarders drift past nesting birds. Boats idle under open Dutch skies. It is a place where silence becomes scenic.</p>.<p><strong>Sense of calm</strong></p>.<p>To truly blend in with the locals, hire a small boat and drift slowly down the Vecht or even one of the small canals that dot the town. Cycling trails connect Breukelen to villages like Maarssen and Loenen aan de Vecht, as well as larger cities such as Utrecht, with all the mod-cons you may miss, by being based in Breukelen. Roll past flower fields, farms (some have friendly dogs, cafes, and sell food and drinks to visitors) and old-world windmills.</p>.<p>Even as we left Breukelen, what truly stayed with us was the sense of calm and warmth that radiated from the town’s residents. The contrast with Amsterdam was striking. In 2024, the Dutch capital welcomed over ten million overnight guests, more than seven million of whom were international travellers. For us, popularity meant congestion. Navigating Dam Square in summer felt like crossing Koramangala at rush hour. The Rijksmuseum, with all its masterpieces, required timed entry and strategic planning. It felt like a pursuit, not a pleasure.</p>.<p>In contrast, Breukelen lets you absorb the surroundings at your own pace. In Dorpsstraat, ceramics, clocks, lace shawls, clothes and accessories, and books line sunlit shelves. Shop owners enjoy a relaxed chat, excited by the arrival of summer or the prospect of trading travel and life stories with strangers, who quickly become friends. Get yourself a cup of coffee and poke around the local stores or sit in the sun enjoying the quiet hum of a Dutch town, where you don’t need to chase bragging rights or bucket lists. Breukelen does not rush. Perhaps that is its greatest luxury.</p>