Dazzling Dzukou Valley

We continued our walk. The trail on the edge of the cliff, the green hills appearing one after the other and the sky changing its shade with every second, kept us going until we had finally made it to the dormitory for the night’s stay. Even as we approached our destination at 4.30 pm, the sky continued to mesmerise us by illuminating the silhouettes of the surrounding hills while turning from red to black. With the engulfing darkness, I had started to freeze and shiver as the temperature dropped to single digits. But I did not move from there as I kept staring at what was the clearest night sky I had seen in a long while. So many stars twinkled over the Dzukou Valley! As reality started to hit me hard, I started to get cramps in my feet and had to hurriedly go and warm myself with my thermals and the firewood that was lit to cook food in the kitchen. With the passing night, the temperature dropped further. Our thermals and sleeping bags didn’t seem enough. We borrowed additional blankets to help ourselves in the large hall which had just walls, a roof, and a wooden floor to sleep on.