Exploring magnificent Morocco

From Chefchaouen, a drive to the ancient city of Fez or Fes can be tiring but it’s worth it for the small pitstop at Volubilis. This partly excavated ancient city is a fascinating historical site. Nestled at the foot of the Atlas Mountains, this ancient Roman city is said to have been established before the Christian Era. The site is in remarkable condition through the excavation and is definitely worth a visit especially if you’re a history buff. Of course, you can wander on your own and take lots of photos, it isn’t as congested as other tourist spots. However, a local guide is highly recommended so you can walk through the entire site and understand how the city was built and how people lived. After a tryst with ancient Roman history, make your way to the old city of Fez. This is the third largest city in Morocco and up until 1925, it was the capital city. The main attraction in Fez is the old Medina. It is one of the largest car-free zones in the world (believe me there is plenty of walking) and also a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Medina is full of hustle bustle and adventure with spice shops, souvenir stores and many local restaurants. It’s also home to the Al Attarine Madrasa. This school was built in 1323 and is beautifully designed with the floor and walls adorned with hand-laid tiles. Next to the Madrasa is the famous Karaouine mosque and university. It’s the oldest degree-granting university in the world. Interestingly, both the mosque and university were built and funded by a woman. Fez is known for its tanneries and there isn’t a tour guide that doesn’t include them. You’ll pass through plenty of leather shops and have to climb a flight of stairs to get to a terrace to appreciate the view of the tannery. Brace yourself for the foul stench but it’s an interesting visit — almost like going back in time to see how leather has been made for centuries.