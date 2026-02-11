Exploring the cultural and architectural grandeur of St Petersburg

<p>There are cities that impress you with their scale, and then there are cities that move you with their soul. St. Petersburg, Russia’s imperial capital on the banks of the Neva River, belongs firmly to the latter. With its pastel façades, baroque palaces, ornate theatres, and a skyline crowned by golden domes, the city feels like a living museum where art, architecture, and history breathe in unison. Visiting during autumn, when the trees turn amber and the air carries a gentle chill, only heightens the sense of poetry that defines this city. </p><p>Our journey began at Ostrovsky Square, in the heart of the city, where Catherine the Great’s bronze statue stands tall amid a carpet of golden leaves. The square’s serenity sets the tone for what follows a quiet grandeur that permeates every corner of St. Petersburg. Around the square lies the Alexandrinsky Theatre, one of Russia’s oldest, designed by Carlo Rossi in the neoclassical style. Its columns and symmetry reflect the city’s 19th-century obsession with order and grace, values that continue to shape its urban aesthetic today. </p><p>A short drive away, the Church of the Savior on Spilled Blood rises in magnificent contrast. Built on the site where Emperor Alexander II was assassinated, this church is a masterpiece of Russian Revival architecture. Its onion domes glisten in blues and golds, its façade a mosaic of intricate tiles and stories from the Gospels. Inside, over 7,500 square meters of mosaics shimmer like gemstones under soft light, a sight that leaves visitors awestruck, even speechless. </p><p>From there, the Neva River, stretching over 70 kilometers, unfolds as the city’s lifeline. It is both a mirror and a mood board for St. Petersburg, the reflections of palaces dancing on its surface, the pastel skies shifting hues with every passing hour. Walking along its embankments, one feels how water and architecture are woven into the city’s identity, much like Venice, yet distinct in its northern melancholy. </p><p>Among the many jewels of St. Petersburg, the State Hermitage Museum is the crown. Once the Winter Palace of the Romanov emperors, the Hermitage today houses one of the world’s largest art collections, over three million works. The grand staircase, lined with marble and gilded banisters, leads visitors into halls that echo with imperial memories. Designed by Bartolomeo Rastrelli in the Elizabethan Baroque style, the palace dazzles with its mint-green façade, white columns, and golden embellishments. Inside, masterpieces by Rembrandt, Leonardo da Vinci, and Michelangelo coexist with Russian icons, forming a dialogue between Europe and the East that feels remarkably relevant to an Indian visitor tracing the threads of shared artistic heritage. </p><p>Yet St. Petersburg is not only about its past; it is a city constantly reinventing itself. New Holland Island is a perfect example of this transformation. Once a restricted naval yard, it has been reborn as a vibrant cultural quarter. Surrounded by canals, the island today offers an open public park, boutiques selling vinyl records and designer crafts, co-working spaces, restaurants, and performance venues. In summer, it welcomes thousands daily for picnics and concerts; in winter, its ice-skating rink becomes a beloved gathering place. The blend of industrial brick architecture with modern design captures the spirit of a city embracing both heritage and innovation.</p><p>St. Petersburg’s gastronomy scene, too, reflects this duality of tradition and experimentation. At a gastronomy event celebrating desserts, the city’s chefs turned sweetness into art, each creation more imaginative than the last. Over the course of the trip, Indian and Russian flavors intertwined at restaurants like Tandoor, Ganesha, Namaste, Botanika, and Katyusha. At Katyusha, in particular, Russian cuisine takes on a festive, nostalgic character, borscht, blinis, and syrniki served in a décor reminiscent of a grandmother’s home, complete with floral curtains and porcelain chandeliers. </p><p>Equally captivating are St. Petersburg’s legendary hotels. The Hotel Astoria and Angleterre Hotel, both overlooking St. Isaac’s Square, carry nearly a century of stories. The Astoria, opened in 1912, has hosted world leaders, artists, and writers, from Isadora Duncan to Margaret Thatcher. Its Art Nouveau interiors, marble staircases, and royal suites exude understated luxury. The Angleterre, next door, offers a blend of old-world charm and contemporary comfort, with elegant meeting spaces and the famous L’Europe restaurant. Exploring their ballrooms and presidential suites offers a glimpse into the grandeur that once defined Russia’s high society, and continues to welcome global travelers today. </p><p>Beyond its cultural wealth, St. Petersburg stands today as Russia’s leading MICE </p><p>destination, and St. Petersburg Congress and Exhibition Bureau, in collaboration with the Committee for Tourism Development, is actively promoting this area. From grand imperial palaces to modern convention halls, the city offers unique venues for conferences, exhibitions, and corporate gatherings. </p><p>A few blocks away stands the Manege Central Exhibition Hall, a neoclassical structure originally built as a riding academy for the imperial guards. Today, it serves as a vibrant hub for art and photography exhibitions, connecting Russia’s creative energy to the world. Walking through its spacious galleries, one feels the same curiosity and openness that fuels St. Petersburg’s modern identity, a city deeply rooted in culture yet forward-looking in spirit. </p><p>But perhaps no evening in the city can match the enchantment of the Mikhailovsky Theatre, where ballet reigns supreme. Watching a performance here is to witness Russia’s artistic soul in motion, the precision, emotion, and elegance that define the art form. The theatre itself, with its plush red interiors and golden balconies, adds to the magic, making one understand why St. Petersburg is often called the cultural capital of Russia. </p><p>The journey culminates with a visit to Catherine Palace in the Tsarskoye Selo (Tsar’s Village), about 25 kilometers from the city. The palace, designed in rococo style by Bartolomeo Rastrelli, is a vision in blue and white, adorned with gilded statues and sprawling gardens. Inside, the famed Amber Room, often called the “Eighth Wonder of the World,” glows with panels of amber, gold leaf, and mirrors. Standing before its grandeur, one feels humbled by the scale of human craftsmanship, where art becomes architecture and architecture becomes poetry. </p><p>Throughout these days, the warmth of the people left a lasting impression. Despite the language barrier, smiles and gestures bridged all gaps. There’s a quiet dignity in how locals go about their day, friendly, welcoming, and proud of their city’s heritage. For an Indian traveler, this hospitality feels familiar, almost like home away from home. </p><p>As autumn’s golden light softened the city’s façades, St. Petersburg revealed itself as more than a destination, it felt like a living artwork, painted by centuries of visionaries. From the baroque opulence of the Hermitage to the modern pulse of New Holland, from the delicate choreography of ballet to the rich flavors of its kitchens, the city celebrates the beauty of being alive to art, history, and human connection. </p><p>For those seeking a journey that stirs both intellect and emotion, St. Petersburg is an invitation. It is a city that doesn’t just ask to be seen, it asks to be felt. And once you do, it stays with you long after you’ve left its cobblestone streets and golden spires behind.</p><p>By Uzair Usmani </p><p><strong>(The author is an independent freelance journalist who has travelled to Russia and wrote many articles on different topics).</strong></p><p>(<em>The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH).</em></p>