Exploring Wales, the castle capital of the world

The awe-inspiring Cardiff Castle, with its summer smoking room, Arab room, and clock tower, is one of the many castles that dot the rugged landscapes of Wales. With more than 600 castles spread across 8.192 square miles, more per square mile than anywhere else, the ‘Land of Song’ is the castle capital of the world. The ruins and standing castles reveal the turbulent history of medieval Wales and the fragmentation of power that led to their construction. Castles weren’t just strategic constructions on significant sites like hilltops or overlooking the sea or river; they were built to proclaim authority and defend the land in a period dominated by recurrent, often localised, warfare.