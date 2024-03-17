From Ljubljana with love

Ljubljana could well be called the city of bridges. They not only tell its history but also lend the miniature city a certain character. From St Nicholas’ Cathedral we turned to arrive in front of the famous ‘Triple Bridge’ across the Ljubljanica River. The centre of the three bridges has stood in its place since 1842 while the other two bridges beside it came up around 1930. The bridges, meant only for pedestrians, connect the old town with the new, providing spectacular picture postcard backdrops.