Glacier National Park bewitches all

At the Information Centre, we could feel the fur of the grizzly bear. During our short trail at Cedar-Hemlock Forests, we had to strain our necks to see the top of the centuries-old trees as some of them were over 100 feet. A plaque in the trail area reads: “You are among the ancients here. Some of these trees were young when Peter the Great ruled Russia, Mozart dazzled the courts of Europe, Thomas Jefferson crafted the declaration of Independence, and Sacagawea helped guide Lewis and Clark to the Pacific, the United States fought its Civil War and the Wright Brothers took to the air above Kitty Hawk. “Throughout time the Kootenai and Salish people have revered this as a sacred place with special qualities, qualities that still remain for you to discover, as you walk, among these silent titans. What stories these trees could tell.”