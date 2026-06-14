Gliding with manta rays in waters of Maldives

<p class="bodytext">It’s not often that you need to consult the moon before planning a dive trip. But in the Maldives, lunar calendars are studied as earnestly as tide charts — because when the moon is full, so is the ocean.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Every year from May to November, the Baa Atoll in the Maldiveås becomes a scene of aquatic theatre unlike anywhere else on earth. In the UNESCO-listed Biosphere Reserve of Hanifaru Bay, the ocean ripples with movement of manta rays. Beneath the waterline, dozens, sometimes hundreds, of manta rays perform underwater pirouettes known as barrel rolls, feeding on clouds of plankton stirred up by monsoon currents.</p>.All that’s cool about Singapore.<p class="bodytext">What makes Hanifaru Bay remarkable isn’t some stroke of luck, but a perfect mix of geography and physics. Monsoonal currents sweep nutrient-rich plankton into the bay’s shallow, keyhole-shaped reef, where it becomes trapped in swirling eddies. The mantas follow the feast, timing their arrival with lunar-driven tides that funnel even more plankton into the feeding grounds, creating one of the wildest and most extraordinary gatherings in the natural world.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Snorkelling experience</p>.<p class="bodytext">One afternoon, I joined a snorkelling excursion after researchers reported manta sightings nearby. Minutes after slipping into the water, a manta glides past, effortlessly elegant despite its five-metre wingspan. Another follows, looping and diving through the shimmering blue. They move like kites caught in an invisible wind, mouths agape to filter microscopic plankton. Around me, snorkellers hover silently, arms tucked in reverence. There’s a humbling intimacy to being in their presence — a shared understanding that we are the fleeting visitors in their world.</p>.<p class="bodytext">By the time I climbed back aboard, I was covered in plankton bites that would itch for days. Yet I couldn’t stop smiling. The discomfort would fade, but the memory of being surrounded by manta rays would stay with me.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Tracking manta rays</p>.<p class="bodytext">For marine biologists, Hanifaru Bay is a living laboratory. Since 2005, researchers from the Maldives Manta Conservation Programme (MMCP) — now evolved into the Manta Trust — have been studying manta rays and their patterns obsessively, logging every sighting, tagging individuals, and tracking their movements through the atolls to build the world’s largest database of reef manta rays. More than 5,000 individuals have been identified through the unique spot patterns on their bellies, helping scientists better understand migration routes, feeding behaviour and population trends. Their findings have also helped shape policies — including the designation of Hanifaru Bay as a Marine Protected Area and tighter regulations on visitor numbers. The threats facing these gentle giants are never far away. On one snorkelling trip, I spotted a manta bearing scratch-like wounds and a whale shark with a damaged dorsal fin — injuries that marine biologists told me were likely caused by boat strikes. Visitors wanting to experience Hanifaru Bay have options to suit most budgets.</p>.<p class="bodytext">On the luxury end, there’s a resort bang in the middle of Baa Atoll and offers overwater bungalows, access to excursions guided by marine biologists, conservation programmes, and a spa to recover from the adventure. Their ‘Manta-on-Call’ programme involves old-school Nokia phone alerts snorkellers whenever mantas are sighted nearby. Travellers seeking a more affordable experience can base themselves on Dharavandhoo, the inhabited local island closest to Hanifaru Bay. Locally run guesthouses are also available, while snorkelling operators run trips into the biosphere reserve during manta season.</p>