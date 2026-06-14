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Homelifestyletravel

Gliding with manta rays in waters of Maldives

Every year from May to November, the Baa Atoll in the Maldiveås becomes a scene of aquatic theatre unlike anywhere else on earth.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 22:20 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 22:20 IST
MaldivesSpecialstravel

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