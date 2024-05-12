Goa's Reis Magos: Echoes of a Portuguese past

Standing at the foot of Reis Magos Fort in Bardez, North Goa, it is hard to imagine what the site looked like 500 years ago when Europe was abuzz with the spirit of exploration.

It was the Age of Discovery, when the Spaniards and the Portuguese, the Dutch and the English raced to discover new routes and new lands. It was also an era of colonisation, with exploitative slave trade and imposition of the coloniser’s ways of life on the colonised.

The arrival of Portuguese explorer Vasco da Gama at Cochin (now Kochi) in 1498 was a pivotal moment in the history of colonisation and Portuguese dominance in Goa. In 1510, the Portuguese, led by governor Afonso de Albuquerque, defeated Adil Shah to claim control of the Goan region. The Portuguese stayed till 1961 before Goa became a part of the Indian Union.