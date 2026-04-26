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Kangra Fort: Himalayan stronghold of Kangra valley

Kangra Fort, steeped in legend and history, offers breathtaking vistas of the entire valley, apart from the snow-capped peaks of the Dhauladhar range, writes Meenakshi J
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 21:03 IST
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Polygonal bastion with watchtowers — strategically perched on the edge of the promontory, offering commanding views of the valley once crucial for monitoring movement across the region.

Polygonal bastion with watchtowers — strategically perched on the edge of the promontory, offering commanding views of the valley once crucial for monitoring movement across the region.

Credit: Photo by Meenakshi J

Rear wall of the Lakshmi Narayan temple — the lone surviving structure in the courtyard, showcasing exquisite Nagara-style stonework that remains the fort’s pièce de résistance

Rear wall of the Lakshmi Narayan temple — the lone surviving structure in the courtyard, showcasing exquisite Nagara-style stonework that remains the fort’s pièce de résistance

Credit: Photo by Meenakshi J

Mountain view from dharamshala valley in himachal pradesh

Mountain view from dharamshala valley in himachal pradesh

Credit: Getty Images

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Published 25 April 2026, 21:03 IST
lifestyleSpecialstravelDH Travel

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