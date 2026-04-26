Polygonal bastion with watchtowers — strategically perched on the edge of the promontory, offering commanding views of the valley once crucial for monitoring movement across the region.
Credit: Photo by Meenakshi J
Rear wall of the Lakshmi Narayan temple — the lone surviving structure in the courtyard, showcasing exquisite Nagara-style stonework that remains the fort’s pièce de résistance
Credit: Photo by Meenakshi J
Mountain view from dharamshala valley in himachal pradesh
Published 25 April 2026, 21:03 IST