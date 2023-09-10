Idyllic island of São Tomé

The unsullied natural beauty of São Tomé and Príncipe is matched by an equally charming colonial landscape. Though São Tomé became independent in 1975, it retains much of the 16th-century colonial architecture. As one ambles into the city centre, one is charmed by the tropical simplicity of this African city. More captivating are the faded yet alluring splendour of old colonial buildings, with carved wooden wraparound balconies, arched windows, and balustrades — many of which have been restored in bright vibrant colours. The city centre is the only place where there is a mild buzz. Teenagers sporting caps and nicely suited white-collar workers mingle together. Healthy-looking and chirpy school children with braided hair can be seen buying stuff from street vendors and mothers with babies slung behind their backs walking with unhurried languid ease. Bright yellow taxis jostle for space with motorbikes and shabby-looking jeeps. Moneychangers and telephone card sellers squat on street corners, while shoppers haggle with a variety of street vendors. It is common to see women selling huge tuna fish in cane baskets.