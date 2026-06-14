Many shades of blue through Maldives

<p>As our plane descended and hovered over innumerable tiny atolls dotting the expansive seascape, their long stretches of powdery white sandy beaches skirted by the turquoise waters, we knew that we had arrived at our much awaited holiday destination — the marvellous Maldives. From the sky, it looked more like a string of beautiful low lying coral islands set against the blue ocean. We eagerly looked forward to getting down there for romancing the sun, the sand and the sea during our short sojourn in this absolute paradise.</p>.<p>During our descent, we spotted several small boats and yachts speeding across the blue waters leaving long trails of white froth behind them. These boats ferry passengers to and from the airport on Hulhule Island and Malé (now connected by a bridge), as well as from Velana International Airport direct to some island resorts. We boarded a boat to reach the landing at Boduthakurufaanu Magu, a main road in Malé and named after Sultan Mohammed Thakurufaanu, the national hero who liberated the country from Portuguese rule. A taxi took us to our guest house. Malé is the boat transport hub for the entire country with hundreds of boats coming in and going out near the ferry terminal.</p>.Salar de Uyuni: Inside Bolivia's vast salt flats and surreal mirror world.<p><strong>Tropical paradise</strong></p>.<p>The Maldivian archipelago is located 600 km southwest of the southern tip of India, and just two hours by air from Bengaluru. It is a beautiful garland of about 1,190 islands scattered across the equator in the vast expanse of the Indian Ocean, aptly described as a tropical paradise. Its sparkling white sun-kissed beaches, crystal clear lagoons studded with profusely coloured corals underneath, azure warm seas with an undisturbed, exotic marine life, palm-fringed islands and the all pervading serenity beckon us to this heavenly getaway.</p>.<p>That evening was spent strolling down Boduthakurufaanu Magu, the road that goes all around Malé like a ring. Malé city is densely populated; the streets are narrow, lined on both sides with banks, shops, offices, eateries and colourful houses. Traffic is orderly; vehicles do not honk at all, and stop to allow pedestrians to cross. The ferry area, has buildings on one side and jetties align the other.</p>.<p><strong>Historic landmarks</strong></p>.<p>At the end of the main road, we saw the President’s office, and the lush green park, Jumuri Maidan or Republic Square, a popular lung space. Most of Male’s historic monuments are concentrated here. First, we entered the Islamic Centre, Malé’s famous architectural landmark. The centre’s Grand Friday Mosque can accommodate 5,000 worshippers. The shining golden dome of this mosque is a standout. The interior walls are decorated with beautiful wood carvings and Arabic calligraphy. Adjacent to this is the mosque, Hukuru Miskiiy, built in 1656. The interior and exterior walls of this structure are built with coral stones and have intricate carvings and a wooden roof. Around this are tombstones of past sultans, heroes and nobles.</p>.<p>Beside this stands the Munnaaru, a gleaming white minaret built by Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar in 1675. The Presidential palace and the Headquarters of the Police, Navy and Coast Guards are located close by. We visited the famous Sultan’s Park and the National Museum in the same locality.</p>.<p><strong>Fish at the centre of economy</strong></p>.<p>Next we walked to the fish market, and saw a wide variety of fish, the incessant bargaining of buyers and the deft fish cleaners going about their work. Fish is an important part of Malé’s economy, the second major contributor to the GDP, next to tourism.</p>.<p>We also visited the Tsunami Monument, a tall structure placed on a round pedestal near the sea, as a memorial for the devastating tsunami of 2004.</p>.<p><strong>Underwater experience</strong></p>.<p>Next day, we went on an exciting underwater tour in a submarine with seats facing a large glass look-out window. The sub slowly moved out to sea, descended to a depth of about 40-50 metres, and then went close to the coral reef. When the focus lights were put on we had an enchanting vision of the brilliantly coloured corals at close quarters, and an array of exotic fish frolicking away amidst them. Different varieties of fish came close to the windows, attracted by the food that the sub dispensed. The guide helped us to identify surgeonfish, blue-striped snapper, butterfly fish, clown anemone fish, etc., and different varieties of corals.</p>.<p>The sub went very close to a reef wall and its lights illuminated crevices that showed up colours that wouldn’t be visible in natural light. These spectacular visions of the seascape are some of the most compelling reasons to visit the Maldives.</p>.<p><strong>In paradise</strong></p>.<p>After two days, we headed to an island resort located on Meemu Atoll in a seaplane. The trip was memorable, the small seaplane taking off and landing in the sea near our island resort. Flying at low altitude, we enjoyed spectacular aerial views of the Maldives with small atolls scattered here and there, their white sandy beaches shining in the morning sun, surrounded by turquoise waters. Maldives is beautiful not only from beneath the sea but from above too.</p>.<p>A boat trip for dolphin watching was another exciting experience. From the deck we enjoyed the sighting of many dolphins frolicking in the sea, sometimes coming<br>very close to the boat, jumping out of the waters and swimming together in groups with perfect synchronisation. We also enjoyed other activities like snorkelling and diving. Armed with the required kit and gear, we were taken in a boat to a locale near another island, where plenty of coral reefs were found. With trepidation, we jumped into the sea and tried to remain afloat and view the corals underwater. I noticed that the seabed with coral reefs were about 40 feet below. The view of the seascape was breathtaking and worth the trouble.</p>.<p>The Maldives is among the sought after destinations for everyone, from celebrities to honeymooners, and adventure-seekers alike. Suffice to say that the turquoise lagoons, the blue sea, the powdery white sands and the sun together are bound to work their magic. We returned de-stressed and rejuvenated after our brief sojourn, hoping to go back again.</p>