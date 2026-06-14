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Homelifestyletravel

Many shades of blue through Maldives

During our descent, we spotted several small boats and yachts speeding across the blue waters leaving long trails of white froth behind them.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 22:19 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 22:19 IST
MaldivesSpecialstravel

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