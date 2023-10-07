Mauritius, the cultural gem of the Indian Ocean

Did you know that way back in 1555, Nostradamus published his Treatise on Make-Up and Jam where he wrote about the importance of sugar as a food preservative? Or that considered exotic and rare, sugar was in short supply during World War II. Mauritius was introduced to sugar in the month of December 1639, most probably, by a Dutch governor who sailed from Jakarta and arrived in Mauritius on a steamer named Cappel. He carried seeds of sugarcane with him. Soon after, the cultivation of sugarcane started with the first sugar estate being established in 1797.



I also learned that when Mauritius became a plantation colony, Indian immigrants became the soul of its sugar movement. After the immersive tour learning about sugar, its importance, the machines that are used to manufacture it, and the history of indentured labour, it was time for tasting. There were 12 natural sugars to choose from. My favourite was the extra light muscovado which is used for making lemon tarts and pancakes, in fruit salads and yoghurt. The molasses which is used for preparing delicious chocolate mousse, Christmas pudding and fruit cakes came a close second.



On that sweet note, I proceeded to another culturally rich location of Mauritius- Château de Labourdonnais. The Château, with its imposing façade, is hidden behind well-pruned trees. It was constructed in 1856 mainly of teak wood and follows a neo-classical style. Showcasing the grandeur of the 19th century, each room of the mansion has its own distinct character.