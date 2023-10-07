Mauritius, the cultural gem of the Indian Ocean

I kept admiring the model ship strategically placed in a glass showcase in front of me at the Blue Penny Museum in Mauritius. The attention to detail be it for the mast, bow, and bridge kept me glued to the first section of this interesting museum that showcases the art and history of Mauritius.
Travelling back in time, and learning about nautical charts, instruments, documents, manuscripts, paintings and maps was a maritime adventure in itself. Sailing through the museum, the next section exhibited glimpses of Dutch, French, and British occupation via paintings, statues, and engravings.
The most popular segment of the museum is the postal section. A treasure trove of philately, well-preserved postal covers, and primitive stamps adorn the walls in glass showcases. The piece de resistance includes the two stamps that are the rarest in the world. The unused orange-red one penny and the indigo blue unused two pence are displayed together in a single showcase. They can be publicly viewed for a few minutes every half an hour.
The museum whetted my appetite for exploring more local Mauritian art and craft and the Caudan Waterfront where the museum is located provided the perfect venue. Underneath colourful umbrellas lining a cobbled pathway right in front of the museum, energetic Mauratians had set up kiosks selling ethnic souvenirs and knick-knacks. The waterfront is also popular for relishing a leisurely lunch while soaking in the balmy afternoon breeze and watching kids laugh in delight. A Coast Guard ship dotted the horizon and made for an Instagram-worthy photo.
Eager to immerse myself in a country that has embraced African, European and Asian cultures, I headed to another museum, this one had sweet undertones. Driving to the museum, sugarcane fields lined well-paved roads. They set a prelude to L'Aventure du Sucre which is a restored sugar factory that takes visitors on a journey detailing sugar and how it has shaped Mauritian history.
Did you know that way back in 1555, Nostradamus published his Treatise on Make-Up and Jam where he wrote about the importance of sugar as a food preservative? Or that considered exotic and rare, sugar was in short supply during World War II. Mauritius was introduced to sugar in the month of December 1639, most probably, by a Dutch governor who sailed from Jakarta and arrived in Mauritius on a steamer named Cappel. He carried seeds of sugarcane with him. Soon after, the cultivation of sugarcane started with the first sugar estate being established in 1797.
I also learned that when Mauritius became a plantation colony, Indian immigrants became the soul of its sugar movement. After the immersive tour learning about sugar, its importance, the machines that are used to manufacture it, and the history of indentured labour, it was time for tasting. There were 12 natural sugars to choose from. My favourite was the extra light muscovado which is used for making lemon tarts and pancakes, in fruit salads and yoghurt. The molasses which is used for preparing delicious chocolate mousse, Christmas pudding and fruit cakes came a close second.
On that sweet note, I proceeded to another culturally rich location of Mauritius- Château de Labourdonnais. The Château, with its imposing façade, is hidden behind well-pruned trees. It was constructed in 1856 mainly of teak wood and follows a neo-classical style. Showcasing the grandeur of the 19th century, each room of the mansion has its own distinct character.